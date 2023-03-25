Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Goers triumph in BDCA under-18 grand final

Updated March 25 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Cricket Club's under-18 premiership team. Picture by Bendigo Cricket Club

Bendigo won its second BDCA under-18 premiership in four years when it defeated Bendigo United by six wickets in the grand final at Canterbury Park on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.