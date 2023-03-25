Goers triumph in BDCA under-18 grand final

Bendigo won its second BDCA under-18 premiership in four years when it defeated Bendigo United by six wickets in the grand final at Canterbury Park on Friday night.
Bendigo United went into the grand final as warm favourite after finishing the home and away season on top of the ladder, but it was the Goers' who produced the best cricket on the day it mattered most.
After being asked to bowl first, it was the Goers' bowlers who set up the win.
They gave the Redbacks few loose balls across the 25 overs.
Sam Moran (2-15), Aidan Goddard (2-24) and Charlie Warren (1-8) put the Redbacks under plenty of pressure.
Henry Edwards (41 off 51 balls) held the Redbacks' innings together, while a late cameo from Harry Shields (17 not out off 11 balls) lifted BUCC to 7-96.
Bendigo's reply started disastrously when both openers fell without scoring.
Bodhi Robinson and Eddie Gingell dug in and produced a match-winning stand of 65 for the third wicket before Robinson fell for 39 off 56 balls.
Gingell (34 not out off 52 balls) saw the Goers over the line in the 24th over.
