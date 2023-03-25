Residents are being encouraged to get physically active while having some fun by taking part in an initiative by Healthy Loddon Campaspe.
Adventure Bingo encourages residents to get involved by walking one of six trails across the Loddon Campaspe region.
Through the program, participants spot points of interest listed on a grid and once they've spotted three items in a vertical, horizontal or diagonal line, they've got Bingo.
Healthy Loddon Campaspe coordinator Alicia O'Brien said Adventure Bingo encourages physical activity, especially for children and families, in the local region in a fun and simple way.
"It also provides residents and visitors alike with a free, self-guided opportunity to explore walks in our region at any time that suits them," Ms O'Brien said.
"The 2022 Australian Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Young People indicated whilst most children and young people in Australia have access to public open spaces such as parks and playgrounds, just one quarter are meeting the national physical activity guidelines for their age.
"We hope that by encouraging people to participate in Adventure Bingo, it will provide a fun, free reason for children and families to be more physically active."
"Walking is also the most popular form of physical activity in our region, according to statistics from the Active Living Census, and Adventure Bingo plays on this popularity by providing residents with a fun activity to participate in when out on a walk."
"You can get involved both during the prize period or afterwards when you can challenge friends and family to see who can get Bingo first."
The Bendigo walk is located at the Bendigo Botanic Gardens and Garden of the Future in White Hills.
Healthy Loddon Campaspe is also giving residents the chance to win one of 50, $20 sports store gift cards via a series of prize draws.
Entries are open until Friday May 5, with five weekly draws starting from Tuesday April 11.
Residents simply need to complete Adventure Bingo online to go into the draw.
Free Adventure Bingo cards are available to download at bendigo.vic.gov.au/adventurebingo, or hard copy cards can be collected at Bendigo Library.
Other Adventure Bingo walks are located in Gunbower, Dunolly, Boort, Romsey and Maldon.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
