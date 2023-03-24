Agnoletto, McCaig strike gold at Oceania championships

Bendigo's golden run in major cycling events continued at the Oceania Track Championships in Brisbane.
Star sprinter Alessia McCaig and endurance beast Blake Agnoletto both won gold medals on Friday night.
McCaig, who won two gold medals at the national track titles a week earlier, added the Oceania team sprint crown to her expanding cycling CV.
McCaig and her Ausie team-mates Kristina Clonan and Molly McGill powered through the 750m in 47.603 seconds to edge out New Zealand by 0.098 of a second.
Agnoletto led the Australian squad of Oliver Bleddyn, Josh Duffy and Connor Leahy to victory in the team pursuit gold medal race against New Zealand.
The Aussies rode the 4km event in a slick time of 3:51.233, with the Kiwis 3.199 seconds behind.
Agnoletto also finished sixth in the elite men's scratch race.
Bendigo teenager Lilyth Jones was sixth in qualifying for under-19 women individual pursuit.
The championships continue in Brisbane until Tuesday.
