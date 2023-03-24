"Fantastic. "Fabulous". "Crazy".
That was the immediate reaction of opera lovers who packed into the Ulumburra Theatre on Friday for the opening night performance of Wagner's Ring Cycle in Bendigo.
The month-long Ring Festival opened in spectacular style with a stunning performance of Das Rheingold at Ulumburra Theatre.
Right from the moment the lights dimmed in the auditorium, the audience was served a feast of the senses for this, the first of four operas in the Ring Cycle.
It begins with a thin veil draped in front of the stage with the projection of rippling water depicting the Rhine river.
As the lighting changed and the strings of the orchestra built to a crescendo, the images of two Rhinemaidens frolicking in the water high above the stage gradually became more and more distinctive. It was only until the screen lifted that it became apparent the performers were sitting atop two flexible poles that swayed to and fro across the stage.
How the performers kept their balance and stayed attached was anyone's guess as the Rhinemaidens acrobatically defied gravity to bend down and tease the Nibelung dwarf Alberich (played by Simon Meadows).
At one stage, Alberich even managed to grab one of the Rhinemaidens hands and threatened to drag her down before losing his grip and see his unrequited love spring back out of reach.
Humiliated and frustrated, Alberich steals the Rhinemaidens' gold from which he intends to forge a ring which will give him power over the world.
Scene two shifts the drama to the gods. Wotan (Warwick Fyfe), lord of the gods, is trying to weasel out of a deal he made with the giants Fasolt (Darren Jeffrey) and Fafner (Steven Gallop).
The giants have built Wotan a fortress and as payment the lord of the gods promised to give them Freia (Lee Abrahmsen), the goddess of youth.
However, this arrangement does not please Freia's sister Fricka (Sarah Sweeting), who just happens to be Wotan's wife.
Wotan offers the giants an alternative - gold and treasure from the Nibelungs. The giants agree but decide to keep Freia until the debt is paid in full.
This forces Wotan to team up with the cunning and devious Loge (James Egglestone) to descend into the Nibelungs' underworld and try to steal the gold that Alberich stole off the Rhinemaidens.
The seamless transition between the gods' lofty home among the clouds and the Nibelungs' dark and dirty world beneath the surface occurs with the raising of the entire floor of the stage to an upright position using ropes and pulleys.
This false floor is one of the many spectacular techniques the Melbourne Opera uses to propel Wagner's retelling of Norse mythology in the $5 million production it has brought to Bendigo.
Among the other stage wizardry is the transformation of Alberich into a giant fire-breathing serpent/dragon and then a toad in full view of the audience.
The arrival of Erda (Deborah Humble) - an ancient god who warns Wotan of the dangers of the ring - is accompanied on stage by a giant tormented face silently crying out behind the rest of the gods.
Donner (Christopher Tonkin), the god of thunder, smashes his hammer on the ground to bring on dark clouds and lightning before his brother Froh (Jason Wasley), the god of spring, emits all the rainbow colours to spread out over the audience as he creates the bridge which leads to their new home called Valhalla.
The vocals, music, set designs and performances made for a dazzling night's entertainment.
Conductor Anthony Negus and director Suzanne Chaundy rightfully took their place on stage at the end of the opera to take their bows with the rest of the cast for an ovation which seemed to go on for as long as the opera itself.
But they deserved every minute of it and the audience will be eager to return to see what's in store - visually and musically - for the remaining three operas of the cycle.
