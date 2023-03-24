No one would be surprised that Pauline Hogerson from Newcastle is a Richard Wagner fan - especially when she dons her specially designed T-shirt featuring the German composer's face.
She was one of the many who had travelled from far and wide to experience Wagner's Ring Cycle in Bendigo, delivered in four parts on as many nights adding up to an 18 hour-epic.
Since discovering the German composer in 1993, Wagner has become an obsession for Ms Hogerson.
"To me Wagner is just an addiction," she told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"The more I see it, the more I hear it, the more I want it."
Her grandmother inspired her love of opera, and now Ms Hogerson has seen the Ring Cycle countless times.
This has included travelling to Germany on eight separate occasions to see and hear the composer's works in his own opera house - The Bayreuth Festspielhaus.
Daryl Young has family ties to Germany and also runs Das Kaffeehaus in Castlemaine.
While a Wagner opera may not be Mr Young's natural environment, he said his partner Jeremy Vincent had been heavily involved in booking accommodation for the Ring Festival and designing the programs.
"I know snippets of things which is a start," Mr Young said of the Ring Cycle.
The couple is also organising German barbecue catering during the festival to tie in with the theme.
Mr Vincent said on the morning of the Friday show he was even peeling onions to prepare for the barbecue this Sunday.
Mr Vincent is a former executive officer at the Melbourne Arts Centre and a former music critic from The Australian and he has been helping with Melbourne Opera's logistics behind the scenes.
"The thing about bringing Wagner to a regional town is you have organise the accommodation for 100 musos to come here," he said.
Robert Sanderson made the trip down from the Gold Coast for the opening night at Ulumbarra and said he had been intrigued by the concert's location in an old jail.
"That's a little bit odd and, when you look at it, a bit cosy," Mr Sanderson said.
"The fact that it's by a smaller company makes it interesting because this is a big thing and it's very ambitious."
Mr Sanderson attended with fellow Wagner Society members Graham Bruce who has seen the Ring Cycle seven times in the The Bayreuth Festspielhaus, and Swiss-born Fritz Von Fischer who attended the Ring Cycle opera in Germany last year.
All three aficionados agree Bendigo was a perfect place to host an opera ultimately about gold.
"I mean, this is all about gold so it's an appropriate place to stay," Mr Sanderson said.
Elysia Young is a fan of the show and had an extra special reason to be excited with her husband being the associate lighting designer.
Conor Sullivan said his first time seeing part one of the Ring Cycle was "crazy" - but he's waiting to the end of the approximately 16-hour viewing time to give his full assessment.
"There was so much going on," he said.
Kristine Thatcher from Ararat said the Bendigo Ulumburra Theatre was ideal for the performance and highlighted how lucky the town was to have that facility.
"You've got such a broad seating arrangement that everybody sees everything, the sound is great wherever you are, the technology to make the stage lift up was great," Ms Thatcher said.
"It was fabulous."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
