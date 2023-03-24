TALENTED Bendigo reinswoman Ellen Tormey put on a clinic at Echuca on Friday night, steering home three winners, including the victor of the $35,000 Echuca Pacing Cup (2560m).
The 32-year-old completed her treble with a stirring win on Pas Guarantee in the feature pacing event for Rochester trainer Mark Thompson.
She earlier took out the first two races on the program on Major Milestone and Ideal Copy, with both horses trained at Tatura by David Abrahams.
It continued a run of success in the sulky for Tormey, who led all Victorian drivers in wins during the recent Team Teal campaign, the harness racing industry's initiative to raise funds for and awareness of ovarian cancer.
Her impressive form was mirrored by Pas Guarantee, who provided his trainer, from nearby Rochester, with a virtual 'hometown' and 'homegrown' cup triumph.
The emerging four-year-old gelding was bred by Thompson's wife Sue-Ellen, with the sire Guaranteed and the mare Dieing Secret both bred and formerly raced by the Thompsons.
Tormey was full of praise for a gritty Pas Guarantee, who made it dual country cup wins from his last three starts, following success at Boort earlier this month.
"He has got up to this grade pretty quickly after his last season. He did a super job last season and then got sick near the Vicbreds, so that was unfortunate," she said on TrotsVision.
"I remember as a two-year-old, I drove him.
"He was probably the same size and he nearly tipped me out at his first trial once he saw the mobile and he didn't know how to run past them.
"But now he doesn't know how to let them get past him.
"He loves being headed and eye-balled, he doesn't really like it when he gets out in front, like I was down the back, because he can switch off."
Tormey lauded the Thompsons for their patience and precision with Pas Guarantee, who boosted his ever-improving career record to 11 wins and 10 placings from 31 starts, for stakes earnings of $94,627.
READ MORE:
"(The sire) Guaranteed has actually done a wonderful job for the mares he has had. I actually love him that much that I took one mare myself to him this year," she said.
"(Mark) has always loved this horse. He got offered a little bit of money for him as a two-year-old, but he always promised he would get better and he has come back super this time in.
"Sue and Mark have been super throughout my career, since I started. To get a win like this is great."
The win was Tormey's second cup triumph at Echuca in the past two years.
She won the Echuca Trotters Cup last year aboard Zarem, who is trained at Bendigo by Carla Innes-Goodridge.
An ecstatic Thompson was rapt to have added to his 2023 season cup haul.
"Echuca is our home track - it's great to win (the cup)," he said.
"I bred his dad and I bred his mum, so he's a homegrown horse. He's done a great job."
The $20,000 Echuca Trotters Cup (2530m) was won by Victree Hill, trained at Beeac by Courtney Slater, and driven by Matt Craven.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.