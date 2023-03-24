Bendigo Advertiser
Pacing cup victory seals treble for Ellen Tormey at Echuca

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 25 2023 - 1:50pm, first published March 24 2023 - 10:32pm
A treble for Ellen Tormey at Echuca on Friday night included a stirring victory in the $35,000 Echuca Pacing Cup aboard Pas Guarantee for Rochester trainer Mark Thompson. File picture by Charli Masotti Photography

TALENTED Bendigo reinswoman Ellen Tormey put on a clinic at Echuca on Friday night, steering home three winners, including the victor of the $35,000 Echuca Pacing Cup (2560m).

