Injuries, illness rock Pioneers ahead of season-opener

Someone at the Bendigo Pioneers has walked under a ladder or broken a mirror.
The Pioneers go into Saturday's Coatest Talent League Boys season-opener in Ballarat against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels with 17 players unavailable because of injury or illness.
It's a situation coach Danny O'Bree has not experienced in his time as coach.
"We have a number of players who are on their way back, but they're not quite ready to play,'' he said.
"It's the first time in a number of years that we've been unhealthy going into round one.
"Normally, it's quite the opposite."
The long list of absences opens the door for several new faces to get their chance at CTL level.
"It's awesome for the kids that do get their opportunity this week,'' O'Bree said.
"They've worked incredibly hard over the pre-season and we're really proud that we can put them in and give them an opportunity."
The Pioneers have four bottom-age players playing on Saturday, while the three overage places will be filled by Charlie Barnett, Eli Pearce and Michael Kiarly.
All three played for the Pioneers last year and now find themselves on VFL lists - Barnett (North Melbourne), Pearce (Carlton) and Kiraly (Essendon).
Much like Harvey Gallagher last year, the trio get another chance to show AFL recruiters they're worthy of a shot at the next level.
Gallagher had a standout season last year playing across half-back and was picked up by the Western Bulldogs in the AFL National Draft.
"If we've learned from the past, they (overage players) can't come back the same (player as they were the previous season),'' O'Bree said.
"Charlie will play off a wing, which is different for him, while Eli will play at centre half-back.
"Michael will play a similar role to Charlie in that wing/half-back role."
The Pioneers' key position stocks have been rocked by injuries and illness, with Eli Pearce the tallest player in the team this week at 192cm.
"Ballarat has a couple of kids over 200cm, so that will be a challenge for us," O"Bree said.
Midfielder/forward Harley Reid has been appointed captain of the Pioneers.
Saturday's game starts at 3.30pm.
B: Brodie Jones, William Burke, Bailey Cain
Hb: Michael Kiraly, Eli Pearce, Pala Kuma
C: Charlie Barnett, Harley Reid, Oliver Poole
Hf: Xavier Carter, Hugh Byrne, Elijah Brown
F: Dayten Uerata, Jobe Shanahan, Billy Meade
Foll: Tait Poyser, Oskar Smartt, Thomas Cox
Inter: Tobie Travaglia, R.J. Watson, Tom Evans, Oliver Morris, Taj McMillan, Harrison Sheahan
