Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Injuries, illness rock Pioneers ahead of season-opener

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 24 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Reid has been appointed captain of the Bendigo Pioneers.

Someone at the Bendigo Pioneers has walked under a ladder or broken a mirror.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.