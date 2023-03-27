Mandurang Valley Wines founders Wes and Pamela Vine first planted their vines in 1976 and for more than 40 years, they have dealt with many seasons in the interim.
After a particularly wet spring last year, Mr Vine said he predicted around 80 per cent of what the family typically harvested.
"For some of the white grape varieties, even though we did spray (for mildew and fungus), the quality and the quantity is down a bit," Mr Vine said.
Mr Vine said the quality of the upcoming harvest and the dates when that could occur would be variable across the region, with the important process beginning in late March for Mandurang Valley Wines.
"It depends on how people prepared for the weather and if they sprayed at the right time and whether they kept on top of the fungal diseases," he said.
"If they did then the crop is fantastic, the grapes have got great flavour and it will be very good year.
"But some people who haven't perhaps been as fastidious or have a thing about sprays, they've been fairly severely dealt with I think and in some instances, they really have not had any fruit at all.
"I've heard of some instances of maybe around 30 per cent of their normal harvest."
READ MORE:
Mr Vine said the key issues winegrowers faced in the last year were two types of mildew - a downy form and a powdery form.
"The downy mildew occurs earlier in the season, the growing season is mainly before Christmas, and then powdery tends to kick in after Christmas," he said.
"You've got to be prepared for both and then you can get a type of bunch rot as well, which is a bit evident in some places."
Mr Vine said the wet spring had been the main driver of the situation with growers facing higher rates of mildew and rot, but also said the influx of water had not always been absorbed into the soil.
"We had a lot of rain, we had a lot of water going down the creeks, but it didn't soak in very well," he said.
"We've probably applied as much water this year to the vineyard as we have in the drought years because it just didn't soak in, it was heavy and it ran off."
READ MORE:
Australia could be headed for drought conditions in coming years after the Bureau of Meteorology declared a 50 per cent chance of El Nino this year, but for the Vine family nothing is new.
Having been through the Millenium drought from 2001 to 2009, Mr Vine said they will just have to "accept what we get and do our best with it".
With dry weather there is also a lower likelihood of fungal diseases and with the capacity to use drippers to apply water, the dry may not be as difficult as the La Nina wet years have been for the Vine family.
Mandurang Valley Wines grows around 10 different grape varieties including riesling, chardonnay, cabernet, merlot and grenache - a Spanish variety the Vines are keen to promote as one of their signature varieties.
"Some of the Spanish varieties for example, and the Italian varieties, some are not very resistant to any of those fungal diseases whereas something like cabernet is not as quickly affected as some other varieties," Mr Vine said.
The current harvest comes ahead of the return of the Strategem Bendigo Winemakers Festival on April 22 where winemakers from across the region will celebrate the local industry after what has been a tough year for many.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.