SWIMMING: medal success in pool for Bendigo East ahead of National Age Championships

Updated March 25 2023 - 11:26am, first published 11:24am
Gus Addlem (silver) and Henry Allan (two gold) both won medals at Victorian Age Swimming Championships held at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.

BENDIGO East Swimming Club's Henry Allan warmed up for the upcoming National Age Championships with a pair of gold medals at the recent Victorian titles.

