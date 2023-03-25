SWIMMING: medal success in pool for Bendigo East ahead of National Age Championships

BENDIGO East Swimming Club's Henry Allan warmed up for the upcoming National Age Championships with a pair of gold medals at the recent Victorian titles.
Allan won gold in the 14-year boys 100m and 200m backstroke events at the Victorian Age Swimming Championships at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Allan will be among the contingent of nine swimmers that will represent Bendigo East at the National Age Championships to be held on the Gold Coast beginning on April 9.
East will also be represented at the National Age Championships on the Gold Coast by Wil Anderson, Marley Addlem, Telani Bibby, Zarah Reynolds, Miller Nihill, Andreas Ginis, Todd Robins and Austin Robins.
Bendigo East's Gus Addlem also won a medal at the Victorian Age Swimming Championships, claiming silver in the 13-boys 200m butterfly.
Meanwhile, Bendigo East had 40 representatives at the recent Victoria Country All Juniors event held at MSAC.
The club had a successful meet with nine swimmers winning a total of 17 medals:
Jimmy Davenport - four gold
Lauren Davenport - one silver, one bronze
Azia Fong Sutton - one gold
Zarah Reynolds - one gold, one silver
Marley Addlem - one gold
Andreas Ginis - one gold, one silver
Telani Bibby - four silver
Todd Robins - one bronze
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.