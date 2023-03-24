Pioneers' girls eye two-straight victories to start season

Fresh from an exciting one-point win to open the season, the Bendigo Pioneers' girls squad is looking forward to another challenge against a country rival.
The Pioneers edged out the Murray Bushrangers in round one and on Saturday head to Ballarat to play the Greater Western Victoria Rebels at Mars Stadium.
The fight the group showed to rally from a seven-point deficit in the final quarter last week was what impressed new coach Whitney Kennedy the most.
"We had some key themes for the day and determination was one of them,'' Kennedy said.
"We're going to take that into this week as well. They had a fair bit of fight about them (last week)."
Kennedy said the way the group played in round one had instilled confidence in the players.
"They've trained really well and we've had a clear focus at training this week,'' she said.
"We only had an intra-club match (leading into round one), so it was nice to see in the game last week that the things we've been working on were working.
"The girls have been up and about, they did an exceptional job."
READ MORE: LVFNL season preview - Inglewood
READ MORE: BDCA grand final preview
The Pioneers were allowed to play 24 players last weekend because of the heat, but it's back to a regular squad of 22 players this week.
Moama's Jamika Cooper comes into the 22 to make her Coates Talent League debut.
"We're really looking forward to another good test,'' Kennedy said.
"Hopefully, we can get some reward for our effort."
Saturday's game in Ballarat starts at 11.30am.
Pioneers' team:
B: Jorja Morrison, Kelsey Laubsch, Scarlett Orritt
Hb: Emma Daley, Sasha Pearce, Nadia Peebles
C: Stephanie Demeo, Caitlin Evans, Jenna Bannam
Hf: Brydi Lewis, Bryde O'Rourke, Sienna Hobbs
F: Jemmika Douglas, Jemika Cooper, Keely Fullerton
Foll: Eliza Coutts, Lila Keck, Lucia Painter
Inter: Eve Cail, Lexie Moss, Gemma Roberts, Sophie McClelland
