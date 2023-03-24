Castlemaine State Festival
Now in its 47th year, the Castlemaine State Festival, which opened on Friday, lays claim to the title of "Australia's flagship regional arts event" - a 17-day festival that "presents a vibrant curation of the very best in contemporary and classical music, visual arts, dance, performance, theatre and thought-provoking dialogues and discourse".
The 2023 edition will be the third and final for current director Glyn Roberts, and sees him "go out with a bang", he says. Roberts is headed to a new job in north Queensland next.
From the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra to Vika and Linda Bull, Tibetan Nomad music to local legend Kian and US rock 'n' roller Kurt Vile, family-friendly circus show A Simple Space to outrageous queer cabaret Dirty Laundry, print-making exhibitions to traditional Welsh dancing with a difference, conversations such as one between political theorist Clive Hamilton and rights advocate Brian Walters SC and more than 150 artists open studios - there is likely to be something for everyone on offer, including a range of free - predominantly visual art - options.
Fringe fun
While the State Festival kicked off on Friday, its lower profile counterpart, the Castlemaine Fringe Festival, has already been running for a week, with a program taking in over 400 performers and 60 events, including a major talent competition and a trail of art that involved almost every school in Castlemaine.
On Saturday it is staging a giant free street party featuring a monster-themed family friendly picnic by day, and music and dancing in the street - including from kooky lycra-clad troupe Lady Fun Times: Crotch Dancers - by night.
In a newly made documentary about the inaugural 1992 Fringe event, one participant explained it essentially came about in reaction to $39 State Festival John Farnham tickets. "It was 'Let's do the $3.90 Not John Farnham gig!'" he recalled.
The alternative festival has kept its commitment to affordability, inclusivity, local performers and fun, and is also "a really exciting platform for social change," director Azzy Jay said.
Next Wednesday, for example, the Theatre Royal will host a livestreamed theatre performance from Ukraine.
Festival organisers are celebrating the Fringe's 30-year history with an exhibition of memorabilia from its first incarnation.
And these days the two events enjoy better relations.
The Fringe is curating a series of cabaret afterparties under the main festival's Big Top, which promise "lots of wild and fun delights", according to State Festival director Glyn Roberts, and he and Azzy Jay are glad to be working together.
"Why compete when you can collaborate?" Jay says.
