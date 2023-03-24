We're telling stories of our people. What's yours?

Bendigo is full of interesting people. It's what makes it such a vibrant community to live in.
We're out and about at events, celebrating milestones and supporting our neighbours.
Every person has a story worth telling - and this week we've had a bunch.
Three generations of the same family are lining up this weekend to compete in the state fire championships. Castlemaine's Gary Farrell has been involved for more than 50 years, his daughter, Shellie Mason, competes for Eaglehawk CFA, and his grandson Chris Mason lines for Kangaroo Flat.
Groups walked on a drizzly Sunday to pay tribute to loved ones lost to suicide and students and staff - past and present - marked the Strathfieldsaye Primary School's 150th anniversary with cake and memories.
A group of 40 families who banded together to buy the land for the Kamarooka Reserve will gather today to honour - and share tales - of those who chipped in.
Legendary Bendigo violin player and teacher Jean Lehmann OAM turned 100 on Thursday, and recalled a life inspiring generations of musicians.
Also hitting the century was Spring Gully's Doris Bracher, who remained a big fan of retail therapy - and a bargain - and cuts a glamorous figure.
What is your story? We'd love to hear from you about it. Send it to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
