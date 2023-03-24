Twilight market at Junortoun

Bendigo Baptist Church will hold a Twilight Market next Friday, March 31, from 5pm to 8pm in the church car park at 757 McIvor Highway, Junortoun.
There will be activities for kids, a coffee van and food and other stalls on offer, with household items, bric-a-brac, plants and worm juice fertiliser, among other things, available.
The aim of the event is to bring the community together, co-ordinator Ian Stephens said, with the Junortoun Fire Brigade and Junortoun Community Action Group already signed up to take part.
"We would like to see lots of people from the local community and beyond come out on what will be the last Friday before daylight savings ends," Mr Stephens said.
"It is not too late to grab a stall. Food sellers and buskers are still needed to help create a real buzz."
Contact Ian Stephens on 0499 883 979.
