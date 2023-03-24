Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, March 31 Twilight market at Junortoun

JD
By Jenny Denton
March 25 2023 - 10:00am
Bendigo Baptist Church will hold a Twilight Market next Friday, March 31, from 5pm to 8pm in the church car park at 757 McIvor Highway, Junortoun.

