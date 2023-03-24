Despite a jam-packed event calendar, the Axedale community made sure it attended a beloved event which finally returned after the COVID-19 lockdowns.
The Axedale Quick Shear and Family Fun Day drew a record crowed on March 18, with competitors coming from across the country to show off their skills.
Axedale Events vice president Rob Murphy said organisers were "really happy" with the day as a whole.
"We had the largest registration we've ever had with 60 shearers taking part," he said.
"We've been flat out organising this event since before Christmas and it's great to know so many enjoyed it."
The 2023 event included the Fosterville Mine Quick Shear, a market, art show, children's activities, traditional afternoon tea, car show, silent auction and raffle.
Mr Murphy said the attendance made it easier to raise the funds it wanted to for the Axedale Primary School, Axedale Preschool, Axedale Community Hall and Axedale, Mosquito Creek and Knowsley CFA brigades.
"We haven't finalised how much we made from the day, but we're pretty happy with it all," he said.
"We sold out of all our merchandise which was great to see."
OTHER STORIES:
The only enemy for the day was the heat, which meant more people attended in the morning compared to the afternoon.
"It's pretty unusual to have a 37 degree day in March, but it was still a great day," Mr Murphy said.
"We would usually have the event earlier in the year, but after having a few years off for COVID, we wanted to give ourselves enough time to get everything going again.
"It is a busy time of year, but I think we have such a niche type of event, the only competitor may have been the Elmore Tractor Pull.
"But regardless of where people chose to go, we appreciate everyone that made it to Axedale."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.