Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Organisers 'really happy' with turnout at Axedale Quick Shear and Family Fun Day

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 24 2023 - 10:20pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The largest crowd in the Axedale Quick Sheer and Family Fun Day's history attended the event over the weekend. Picture by Anthony Webster from Imagine Pictures

Despite a jam-packed event calendar, the Axedale community made sure it attended a beloved event which finally returned after the COVID-19 lockdowns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.