Kyneton trainer Liam Howley has Virtuous Circle right where he wants him

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 24 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 12:25pm
Top jockey Blaike McDougall will again team up with Virtuous Circle in the Group 1 Australian Cup (2000m) at Flemington on Saturday. Picture by Racing Photos

TIMING is often everything in racing and Kyneton trainer Liam Howley hopes his has been spot on with his Group 1 Australian Cup (2000m) contender Virtuous Circle.

