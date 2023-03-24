TIMING is often everything in racing and Kyneton trainer Liam Howley hopes his has been spot on with his Group 1 Australian Cup (2000m) contender Virtuous Circle.
The rapidly developing three-year-old colt will face his biggest test to date on Saturday in the $3 million feature at Flemington.
Howley has never hidden his big opinion of the son of Almanzor and She Is Stryking and has craved the opportunity of a crack at the 2000m at Flemington against class opposition.
On Saturday, he gets the chance to find out just where Virtuous Circle stands in Group 1 company.
The astute young trainer was a relieved man earlier this week after receiving confirmation his colt had made the cut for the prestigious weight-for-age feature.
"We picked our mark and thankfully we got a run," Howley said.
"I couldn't be happier with him. He is ready to go and goes into it in very good order.
"We are under no illusions, he has to take that next step to get to these horses.
"(The race) has come up a little stronger than we expected, but at the same time, we are not running away from it. We're ready to go."
Howley intends to use the Australian Cup as a springboard to next week's Group 1 Australian Derby at Royal Randwick.
Virtuous Circle, to be ridden by Blaike McDougall, will be attempting to become the first three-year-old winner of the Australian Cup since 2013, when it was won by the Mark Kavanagh-trained Super Cool.
The last three-year-old winner before that was Saintly in 1996.
Howley has never been one to shy away from throwing his horses into the deep end, often with good effect.
He views Virtuous Circle's age only as a positive and certainly no drawback going into Saturday and has clearly done in his form in relation to the next two weekends.
"Most would err on the side of caution because there are so many three-year-old races around, worth good prize money, that you can take that path," he said.
"For us it was more about where we want to get to in the long run.
"I feel the (Australian) Derby is the pinnacle for a three-year-old staying-style horse and it's about what is the race to get us best prepared.
"We did the numbers on the Rosehill Guineas and the Alister Clark versus having a lead-up run over 2000m and the stats suggest that those horses who have their prep run for the Derby the week before tend to run better.
"I feel he needs a hard run against a real hardy opposition and in a truly run race.
"I think this is the right race if they run along and on the big track.
"We want to prove ourselves at Flemington and I think he gets a good chance on Saturday in a good field.
"I think the stronger the race, the stronger the tempo, which will allow us to show exactly what we've got."
Virtuous Circle, a $19 chance early Friday afternoon, gave every indication he is ready for 2000m after a barnstorming final 200m in the Group 1 Australian Guineas (1600m) at Flemington three weeks ago.
"He attacked the line and I was confident I had him pretty close to the mark," Howley said.
"We probably didn't get a chance to show just how good we are, not that I have anything to prove with him. I have had a high opinion of him the whole way along.
"We are a young stable and we can take a few risks, so that's what we are going to keep doing.
"I've said all along 2000m will be the making of him. The way he can relax and the way he can really build up underneath him and really let go late, I think the 2000m is the ultimate test and hopefully, that's where will see the best of him."
Cascadian $3.20
Nonconformist $7
Steinem $10
Emissary $11
Numerian, Bank Maur $13
Pounding, Campionessa $18
Hezashocka, Virtuous Circle $19
Smokin Romans $23
Lunar Flare $26
El Patroness $34
Bear Story $51
Regal Power, Yaphet $61
