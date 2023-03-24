Points at a premium in track and field season finale

THE finale to Athletics Victoria's Shield League field and track action will be run across five venues on Saturday.
Competition will be hot at Aberfeldie, Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, and Mount Evelyn as clubs vie for premiership glory or to avoid relegation for the 2023-24 season.
Under the play-offs format, athletes can contest up to four events, but it's highest scores from three events and a relay which are added to the club's tally.
In Premier division, Eaglehawk starts the afternoon in third place on 45,688 points.
The race is led by Diamond Valley, 57,799; and Essendon, 49,192.
It's been another outstanding season by the Hawks who were again the number one club at the Steigen Victoria Country championships at Geelong's John Landy Field in January.
The Hawks opponents in Premier division of AVSL include Box Hill, Collingwood, Doncaster, Glenhuntly, and Western Athletics.
In division two, South Bendigo is third in the play-off standings after a first-round score of 19,752 points.
Clubs leading the race to promotion to premier division are Wendouree, 32,847; and Mentone, 28,550.
Bendigo Harriers scored 14,025 to be eighth on day one.
The Harriers are likely to avoid relegation as Sandringham and Geelong Guild are behind them on 9403 and 7673 points.
Saturday's action for Bendigo Region at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill begins with hammer at 1pm.
Athletes in the first flight include dual national shot put champion Emma Berg for South Bendigo and clubmate Jayne Norton, along with Eaglehawk's Craig Graham.
Flight two is at 4pm.
Among those competing is Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham who has regularly surpassed the 50m mark this season and hit 51.70m to be third in the open final at the Victorian championships at Lakeside in South Melbourne.
Others to watch include South Bendigo's young gun Kai Norton, and under-16 state champion Hailey Stubbs from Bendigo Harriers.
First-up on the track will be the mixed 400m hurdles at 1.30pm.
A time of 54.92 seconds in the one-lap dash over the obstacles clinched gold for Eaglehawk's Angus McKindlay at the state titles.
Athletes will also contest the 2000m walk, 200m, 800m, 3000m.
Other field disciplines are discus, high jump, and triple jump.
Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith went into the play-offs leading the Most Valuable Athlete race and will be determined for big leaps in both jumps finals.
Final event on the track will be the 4 x 400m relays.
