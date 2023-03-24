Residents are invited to a day of reminiscing about the history surrounding a small town reserve and how it all began.
The Kamarooka community will gather at the town's Recreation Reserve on March 26 to uncover the story of how the precinct came to be.
Locals and their relatives who may have been involved in the reserve at any point, including sporting clubs, school mates and everything in between, are urged to go along and share their memories.
People are set to swap stories of the past while enjoying a free barbecue and afternoon tea.
Bringing along memorabilia is also encouraged.
The event will take place at the Kamarooka Recreation Reserve on Bendigo-Tennyson Road between 12pm and 2pm.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
