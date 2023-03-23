Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Herbert takes down Hatton at WGC Match Play

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 24 2023 - 11:25am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert is back in form at the WGC Match Play event in Texas. Picture by Getty Images

Bendigo's Lucas Herbert is on track to win his group at the World Golf Championships Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.