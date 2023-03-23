Herbert takes down Hatton at WGC Match Play

Bendigo's Lucas Herbert is on track to win his group at the World Golf Championships Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas.
After defeating American Russell Henley on day one, Herbert upset world number 16 Tyrrell Hatton 2-up on day two to be the only unbeaten player in the group going into the final round.
Herbert plays American Ben Griffin in Saturday morning's (AEDT) third round. A win or a tie would secure Herbert top place in the group and a berth in the final 16.
A top-16 finish is likely to be enough to earn Herbert enough world ranking points to lift him inside the top 50 and an automatic berth in next month's US Masters at Augusta.
Herbert produced some great golf down the stretch to defeat European Ryder Cup representative Hatton.
Hatton held a 1-up advantage from the fourth hole through the 11th hole before Herbert made a brilliant eagle on the par-five 12th hole to level the match.
Herbert and Hatton made pars on 13, 14 and 15, including a clutch four-and-a-half metre par putt from Herbert on the 14th.
The par-five 16th proved to be decisive.
After both players found the rough from the tee, Hatton was forced to lay-up, while Herbert launched his second shot to the rough left of the green.
Hatton's third shot finished four-and-a-half metres from the hole, while Herbert's classy chip shot made its way to two metres from the cup.
Hatton's birdie putt slid by the hole, but Herbert nailed his putt to take the lead for the first time in the match.
At the par-three 17th, Herbert produced the best tee shot of the entire day - a wedge to within 1.3m of the hole.
Hatton couldn't match Herbert's birdie and the Bendigo golfer celebrated a gutsy victory.
Hatton, the highest-ranked player in the group, can't win the group, but he could help Herbert's cause by defeating Henley on day three.
Henley and Griffin have one win and one loss heading into the third round.
If Herbert wins the group, he's likely to face world number three Rory McIlroy in the round of 16.
