Strathdale Park, Spring Gully set for pennant tennis grand final battle

STRATHDALE Park's impressive 3-0 advantage over Spring Gully this season is expected to count for little when the two heavyweights clash for supremacy in the Bendigo Tennis Association's A-grade pennant grand final on Saturday.
With both clubs looking to break premiership droughts, rival captains Jayd Davis (Strathdale Park) and Jono Guy (Spring Gully) have expressed full confidence in their squad's ability to wrestle back the cup.
While both teams finished the regular season with nine wins - top-of-the-ladder Strathdale Park with two losses and a draw and second-placed Spring Gully with three losses - the minor round premiers have enjoyed a distinct advantage over the Gully in matches played this season.
Strathdale Park has prevailed in all three meetings between the clubs, including their most recent in the qualifying final, 85 games and nine sets, to the Gully's 54 games, two sets.
Having advanced directly to the premiership decider off the back of that win, Davis said his team would enter Saturday's showdown at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre at Nolan Street with both confidence and caution.
"We have had three meetings this year and we are 3-0, so hopefully we can make it 4-0," he said.
"We did lose twice to Castlemaine, but we did have a clean sheet against Spring Gully.
"We did have a few fill-ins and were missing some players on one of those occasions (against Castlemaine), but fortunately against Spring Gully we managed to have mostly a full team all three times.
"I feel our depth is our strength. We've got six solid players - eight in the team in total - but six regular players, while rotating a few younger kids through."
An obvious match-winner and a thorn in the side of opposing players all season, Strathdale Park No.1 Jordan Hicks again looms as a difference maker.
"I think he's only lost one singles match all year, while our No. 2 Brett Marchant, I don't think he's lost a singles all year," Davis said.
"Our top three have been really strong, while our 4, 5 and 6 have all been really solid.
"It's been an even spread for us."
A team representing Strathdale Park has not hoisted the A-grade trophy since 2007-08.
For Spring Gully, premiership success was last savoured in 2016-17, with South Bendigo having dominated the last four seasons.
After lowering their colours in their opening round final against Strathdale Park, the Gully bounced back with a vengeance to topple BTC Raiders in last weekend's preliminary final, 84 games, 10 sets to 46 games, one set.
It was the confidence builder they needed ahead of one last shot at their 2022-23 season nemesis.
"Losing to Strath last time obviously makes us the underdog, but we had a lot of matches go close the last time we played them, so that gives us a bit of confidence that it's anyone's game," skipper Guy said.
"We haven't beaten them this year, so we'll have to bring our A-game and pull something out of our hat this week.
"But there have been some close matches between us and we've had some players out at different times against them, so hopefully, with our strongest team in, we can turn the tables when it counts."
Like their grand final rivals, the Gully's depth is the team's strong point.
"I wouldn't say there are any major standouts or guns, but plenty of depth," Guy said.
"Hopefully our players in the lower order can get a few wins, which is something that has held us together."
The Gully will look to Rebecca Tweed to continue her brilliant season form on grand final day.
Tweed was the only Spring Gully player to claim a singles set off Strathdale Park in the qualifying final and was again victorious in last week's preliminary final.
Guy and Ben Linn, who have alternated between No. 1 and No. 2 throughout the season, will have the ominous task of countering Strathdale Park's Hicks and Marchant, and trying to secure as many games as possible to keep the scoresheet competitive.
Spring Gully and Strathdale Park will also meet in C-grade, with the Gully having survived a thrilling semi-final last week against BTC New Team to win by one game and the Stingers defeating BTC Greatest Hits by 18.
An all BTC B-grade grand final will pit Deucebags and Heat after they filled the top-two places at the end of the minor round and prevailed in last week's semis.
All grand finals will be played at Nolan Street and start at 1pm.
