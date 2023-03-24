Bendigo Pony Club is finalising its move to Goornong to make way for a new Bendigo Foodshare warehouse in Golden Square.
The news comes following 18 months of engagement between the club, Foodshare, the Goornong Recreation Reserve committee of management and the City of Greater Bendigo.
This week, the committee of management voted to welcome the equine organisation to its grounds.
RELATED:
It comes as councillors prepare to vote at Monday's general meeting to provide Foodshare with $140,000 for the development of the site at Breen Street and provide financial support to assist the pony club with the move.
Pony club president Sue Harvey said after a long process she was happy the organisation could look to the future.
"Our families are so excited to move on," she said. "We're still Bendigo Pony Club, we're just at a different venue.
"The prospect of what we can build out there and the equine facility that we can have; people don't realise how big the equine industry is in Bendigo. It's huge and we just want to be a part of that."
The pony club had been located at its Breen Street and Belle Vue Street site, which was owned by the City, since 1957.
Ms Harvey said the committee had to accept Foodshare needed a larger site for a distribution warehouse and a potential community food hub.
According to a report to be presented to councillors on Monday, a larger warehouse is "critical for Bendigo Foodshare's operations with the pandemic and rise in cost of living further increasing our communities need for support to access food relief".
The report also outlined the city's intent to commit to providing the pony club with "like for like and current best practice facilities".
"The club has also indicated that temporary facilities could be provided to expedite the relocation with confirmation of the infrastructure project," the report said.
"Officers are working with the club to finalise scope and request Council's commitment to future project funding through the budget process."
The approach would mean Foodshare's warehouse project could go ahead without risking grant funding losses, while also ensuring the pony club's equine activities continue, according to council officers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Harvey said she was thankful to the Goornong community and recreation reserve committee of management for being so welcoming.
"We are just excited to be going to able to be a part of the Goornong community, have our meetings up there at the pub, and the prospect of maybe new families coming in from that area and growing our numbers," she said.
The Bendigo Pony Club had about 30 members including about 20 riders. The club held combined training, jumping, dressage and cross country events.
Backlash to the relocation reached a height in December, when councillors knocked back a petition from 41 signatories requesting the City "retain our historical community park with no building development".
Ms Harvey said the pony club grounds were popular for people walking their dogs.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.