AS THE curtain falls on a rewarding New South Wales campaign for trainer Shane Sanderson and his teenage children Ryan and Abby, the Charlton harness racing family is hoping for one last hurrah.
The Sanderson stable has notched up six winners with their small team since their first NSW runners on February 6.
While all but one of the four still in Sydney will return back to Charlton on Sunday, the undoubted star of the operation up north, Catalpa Rescue, will get his chance to add a third NSW win at Bathurst on Saturday night in the $100,000 Gold Chalice Final (1730m).
Although awkwardly drawn in barrier five, Catalpa Rescue will be high on confidence following his superb heat win at Bathurst on Monday.
The three-year-old colt, driven by Cameron Hart, showed plenty of resilience and maturity to finish over the top of the short-priced favourite Chiseled, after sitting in the death-seat throughout.
His imposing victory has teenage driver Abby Sanderson, who will be back in the sulky behind Catalpa Rescue, excited about his chances.
"I think this race will suit him very well and he is definitely not without a chance," the 17-year-old said.
"It does hurt that we have drawn barrier five and (the $1.75 favourite) Better Be The Best has drawn inside of us, but I feel we can still find a good spot if we punch forward early.
"Obviously Better Be The Best is going to be incredibly hard to beat, he's a great horse, but you've got to be in it to win it and I don't think he is without a hope."
Sanderson, who is enjoying a good season, highlighted by her first ever Group race win in February aboard Catalpa Rescue, was as impressed as anyone with his heat run.
"Dad spoke to Cam (Hart) after the race and he said he was super. He had plenty left and he didn't pull his (ear) plugs," she said.
"And he did it tough. That shows we can drive him a bit versatile and do it against some nicer horses. It's a good sign.
"He's never sat in the death the whole race and that's why I think we can make a bit of our own luck, and if we are good enough, we are. If we're not, we tried."
Catalpa Rescue, by the champion US sire American Ideal, who stands at Llowalong Farms at Kyabram, out of the Art Major mare Soho Siren, has been the undoubted star for the Sandersons in Sydney.
His two wins from four starts to date have come in heats of the NSW Derby at Menangle and Golden Chalice at Bathurst.
While he finished eighth in the Group 1 NSW Derby Final, one spot ahead of his stablemate Dangerous (driven by Ryan Sanderson), Abby said there was 'absolutely no disappointment' after Catapla Rescue struck trouble in the run.
"He started hitting the wheels of the sulky (with his rear hooves) and he got really keen because of it, which cost him his chance," she said.
"But I thought he did well to stick on as well as he did for how keen he got.
"He went super in the heat, it was just unfortunate it was the final where we got our bad luck."
I think we can make a bit of our own luck, and if we are good enough, we are. If we're not, we tried.- Abby Sanderson
A standout season so far for Catalpa Rescue has netted five wins from seven starts, including a perfect three from three on Victorian tracks.
They have contributed to 17 wins overall for trainer Shane Sanderson, which includes six in NSW, two apiece for Catalpa Rescue and Rumble Stride and one each for Sahara Sirocco and Sweet Agenda.
Sahara Sirocco will have his last Sydney start at Menangle on Friday night.
Sanderson was eternally grateful to her father and the owners of Catalpa Rescue, many of them from Birchip, for another big opportunity in a $100,000 race.
"The owners are phenomenal, they don't have to put a 17-year-old concession driver on the horse, but to put me on in such a high-stakes race is amazing," she said.
After Saturday, Catalpa Rescue will be spelled in New South Wales before embarking on a mission further north in Queensland.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.