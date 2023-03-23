Bendigo Advertiser
Pair face 160 charges over alleged car, firearm and jewellery thefts

By Jenny Denton
Pair charged over alleged car, jewellery and firearm crime spree

A man and woman have been charged over a crime spree across Victoria and regional NSW involving the theft of two guns, 10 cars, and approximately $75,000 worth of jewellery.

