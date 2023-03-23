Pair charged over alleged car, jewellery and firearm crime spree

A man and woman have been charged over a crime spree across Victoria and regional NSW involving the theft of two guns, 10 cars, and approximately $75,000 worth of jewellery.
Police allege the pair, from Ballarat, were involved in 65 aggravated burglaries and car thefts over the last month, targeting homes and vehicles across Ballarat, Bendigo, Benalla, Berrigan, Colac, Cobram, Moama, Tocumwal, and Warrnambool as well as Geelong and Melbourne.
Police said the 29-year-old Ballarat East woman and 24-year-old Alfredton man were arrested in a stolen Isuzu utility at a Maribyrnong shopping centre on Wednesday following an extensive investigation by Western Region Crime Squad detectives.
Over the course of the operation, police seized 10 stolen vehicles valued at approximately $350,000, a stolen Rizzini shotgun and a significant amount of stolen jewellery valued at approximately $20,000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A 2018 Isuzu Dmax, a 2015 Mitsubishi Triton and a 2019, 2015 and 2008 Ford Ranger utility were among the stolen cars, police said.
Also retrieved was a 1993 Toyota Landcruiser 4WD, a 1992 Ford Falcon station wagon, a 2011 Holden Omega station wagon, a 2013 Landrover and a 2003 Ford Falcon sedan.
Western Region Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Matthew Kershaw said police had cooperated across areas in the investigation.
"When linked offending occurs across multiple parts of Victoria, we work collaboratively with local detectives to gather intelligence, which ultimately leads to swift arrests," he said.
The accused have each been charged with over 80 offences, including possess traffickable amount of firearms, aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, and theft from motor vehicle.
They have both been remanded to appear at Ballarat Magistrates Court in June.
