SELECTION NIGHT - Bendigo District Cricket Association grand final teams

Kangaroo Flat
Jake Klemm (c), Adam Burns, Kenny Beith, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Daniel Barber, Christopher Barber, Luke Wight, Riley Burns, Campbell Smith, Jack Rutherford, Ryan O'Keefe
Strathdale Maristians
Cameron Taylor (c), Grant Waldron, Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Patrick Murphy, Jack Pysing, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck
Bendigo
No team provided
Bendigo United
No team provided
Golden Square
Megan Baird (c), Tammy Norquay, Paige Conder, Cassandra Patten, Sarah Mannes, Chelsey Collinson, Sarah Perry, Abby Popple, Sienna Barnett, Karmel McClure, Liz Christie, Linda Kristiansen
Sandhurst
Maree Pearce (c), Kate Shallard, Abby-Lee Scott, Emily Lenaghan, Mel Lowther, Yasmin Colley, Amanda O'Neill, Bree Mcleod, Susan Pickles, Renee Brown, Leah McCoy, Ella Flavell
California Gully
Jasmine Burzacott (c), Jade Davey, Gail Galvin, Zoe Tucker, Caitlin Smith, Roslyn Hynes, Hannah Kenny, Marlee Galvin, Eliesha Mckean, Jayda Webster
Strathfieldsaye
Sharon Kemp (c), Stephanie Mayes, Charlotte Dashwood, Britt Tangey, Sarah Rogers, Letitia Spicer, Emily Brown, Sharon Kittson, Kylie Morrison
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.