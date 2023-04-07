BED 4 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
Picture yourself relaxing on the verandah while overlooking your own vineyard, stunning gardens taking in the sights and sounds of the surrounding trees and native wildlife.
This beautiful sandstone, four-bedroom family home in the tranquil Sailors Gully area has all that and more.
Instantly feel the comfort and warmth of the timber flooring and exposed stone features as soon as you step through the front door.
The heart of the home, the country style kitchen and a dining area, is enclosed for its own purpose.
There are two dining areas for entertaining, with a fireplace keeping the area warm and snug.
The living area has large windows to let in the natural light, which makes the living area bright and cosy, finished off with a split system and an open fireplace.
The main bathroom has a modern, country feel, with a free-standing bath and a fully enclosed shower, with the European-style laundry also in the bathroom.
The house is also equipped with its own cellar, and has its own vineyard out the front.
With a stunning staircase leading down into the cellar, this is a show-stopper set to wow.
The property has a fully-fenced dam, and large vegetable gardens, fruit trees, multiple shedding and fenced areas to keep farm animals.
