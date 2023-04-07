BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 5 |
This stunning Californian bungalow is a must-see property for anyone searching for comfortable living, modern design, and loads of space.
Highlights of this property include the stunning modern kitchen and bathrooms, which have been designed with both style and functionality in mind.
The kitchen features high-end appliances, sleek cabinetry, and lots of counter space, making it the perfect place to whip up meals and entertain guests.
The bathrooms have also been updated with modern fixtures and exquisite stone, creating a luxurious and spa-like atmosphere.
Three spacious bedrooms provide plenty of room for a growing family or for guests.
A large shed provides a versatile space which can be used for storage, as a workshop, or even as a home gym or studio.
The large yard provides plenty of room for outdoor entertaining, either in the rear undercover entertaining area, or in the fire pit area.
Other features include a solid fuel heater, split system heating and cooling, 6.6 kw Solar, 22,000 litres of water storage, large vehicle access, septic tank - "as close to off the grid living as you can get," selling agent Justin Pell said.
The 6070 sqm2 allotment is close to local schools, within 10 minutes to Kangaroo Flat, and is just over an hour to Melbourne.
