Sleek and modern living in Junortoun

4 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR
If clean, modern lines are your style this custom built design should fit the bill.
Located in popular McIvor Forest Estate, the property is a short stroll from a playground and the national park walking and cycling tracks.
Beautifully presented inside and out, this like-new home has two large living areas along with a study for your home office set up.
"This property has been meticulously designed and built using every square metre of the block perfectly," said Jayden Donaldson from McKean McGregor.
"The highlight for me in this property is the open plan living with 12 foot ceilings and an abundance of natural light that floods into the home."
There are custom finishes throughout including quality light fittings, built-in cabinetry in the lounge and home office, concrete benchtops in the kitchen and laundry, polished concrete flooring, built-in booth seating and floor-to-ceiling tiling in both bathrooms.
"It's the attention to detail with features such as built-in bench seating and the large walk-in pantry that add to the designer feel of this home," said Jayden.
The main bedroom is spacious with walk-in robes and a quality ensuite including a double vanity, double shower and LED feature lighting.
The main entry welcomes you into a light-filled, fresh and open space. Also at the front of the house is a cloak room and the home office - ideal for those working from home.
Towards the rear of the house is the open plan kitchen, living and dining space.
Off this room is an additional lounge, and outdoors is a private alfresco space - perfect for entertaining.
A further three bedrooms, powder room, a bathroom with a semi-freestanding bathtub, and a large laundry complete the family-friendly floorplan.
An industrial-style facade makes use of a concrete and timber finish with a neat low maintenance landscaped garden.
An oversized double garage, with built in shelving, is positioned at the entry, with additional parking and a shed accessible via the side street.
"The property also has a decent size shed which has power, concrete flooring and LED lighting which offers a great space for a workshop or hobby area," said Jayden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.