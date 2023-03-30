BED 4 | BATH 1 |
Live your own story set in a picturesque period home sitting right on the doorstep of Bendigo.
Close to Lake Weeroona and the new hospital, this home represents a perfect marriage of convenience and style.
This location makes the property an ideal investment opportunity close to the medical services, especially for health professionals or astute investors.
Period features take pride of place throughout, including over mantles, dado boards, colored glass entry door, central corridor, picture rails, original brick fireplace and combustion stove feature, bullnose verandah, picket fence, cast iron verandah lacework.
The home has four large bedrooms and a separate open plan kitchen, living and family room.
There is ducted gas heating and split system reverse for all heating and cooling needs. Off street parking is also available.
Situated on a 434m2 block in a blue chip locale, selling agent Gavin Butler said it was an opportunity for buyers to settle in an "extremely high profile location".
"The home is in great condition and has been well maintained," he said.
It is just a 2.3 kilometre walk to Central Bendigo, train station, arts precinct, restaurants, art gallery and all amenities, and a 675-metre stroll to Lake Weeroona.
The current tenants have lived comfortably at the home for the previous eight years.
