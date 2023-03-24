Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
Filled with charm from the moment you walk through the door, you can't get better inner-city living than this character home built in 1904.
Stepping through the entrance, there are two large bedrooms at the front. The hall leads through to an open plan kitchen, living and dining area ideal for entertaining family and friends.
With a large island bench-top, the kitchen boasts gas cooktop, electric oven, deep built-in pantry and plenty of storage.
The master suite is just off the kitchen, and has its own walk-in wardrobe, ensuite with shower, vanity and extra toilet.
In another "wing" of the home is the fourth bedroom and family bathroom - a freestanding bath the centerpiece - with shower, vanity and toilet. A galley-style laundry is next door.
This property also features hardwood floors, high ceilings and original fireplaces with ornate details.
Ducted heating will keep you warm in the cool months, with evaporative cooling to keep you cool in the warmer months. Ceiling fans are located throughout.
As you head outside to the undercover alfresco area, you'll see the space is outfitted with a kitchen bench, sink and exterior blinds.
The backyard is easy and low maintenance with hedging trees creating a private oasis.
