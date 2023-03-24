BDCA WOMEN'S GRAND FINAL: Square, Dragons to battle for premiership on Sunday

WITH just one loss between them Golden Square and Sandhurst have been the two clear standout sides of the Bendigo District Cricket Association women's first XI this season.
In what has been the likely grand final match-up from early in the season, the two will face off for the flag on Sunday at Strathfieldsaye's Club Court from 10am.
After missing the finals last year Golden Square has been a dominant force this season and heads into the grand final unbeaten as it chases its first premiership in the competition.
Square will be led into Sunday's grand final by the leadership duo of captain Megan Baird and coach Sarah Mannes.
"We got quite a few recruits this season, which has helped and we have such a good batting line up starting with Sarah Mannes and Tammy Norquay at the top," Baird said this week.
The strength of the Golden Square batting line-up is exemplified in that the most wickets the side has lost in any of its games is just five.
Among the recruits who have helped lift Square from mid-pack last season to taking an undefeated record into the grand final is Tammy Norquay.
Norquay created competition history earlier in the season when she made the first century with a knock of 106 n.o. against Strathdale-Maristians at Wade Street in December.
"She has been incredible for us. She has obviously been fantastic with the bat, but she has been incredible with the ball as well... she has been a great pick-up for us," Baird said.
Included in Golden Square's unbeaten record is a 50-run win over Sandhurst in round seven.
That loss to Square is the only defeat Sandhurst has suffered in its past 26 games.
Sunday will be Sandhurst's third-consecutive women's grand final.
The Dragons lost the 2021 decider to Kangaroo Flat before bouncing back with an undefeated 2022 season that culminated with a grand final win over the Roos.
The Dragons are led by co-captains Maree Pearce and Kate Shallard.
"We've got six new players in the side this season, but the main thing for how we go about our cricket is we just enjoy ourselves," Pearce said.
"We enjoy each other's company and everyone buys in to what we're trying to do and works really hard at training.
"A lot of the girls have come from different sporting backgrounds and having that element of fun is really important and we connect really well as a group."
Similar to Golden Square, Sandhurst also has a powerful batting line-up, with the Dragons having lost no more than six wickets in any game this season.
"We're expecting a super tough game on Sunday and are really looking forward to the challenge," Pearce said.
"Golden Square has shown it's an excellent outfit and if we can improve on the first time we played them then we think we can take it right up to them."
GOLDEN SQUARE
Megan Baird (c), Tammy Norquay, Paige Conder, Cassandra Patten, Sarah Mannes, Chelsey Collinson, Sarah Perry, Abby Popple, Sienna Barnett, Karmel McClure, Liz Christie, Linda Kristiansen.
.............................................
SANDHURST
Maree Pearce (c), Kate Shallard (c), Abby-Lee Scott, Emily Lenaghan, Mel Lowther, Yasmin Colley, Amanda O'Neill, Bree Mcleod, Susan Pickles, Renee Brown, Leah McCoy, Ella Flavell.
BATTING:
GOLDEN SQUARE
Runs for - 1560
Wickets lost - 30
Average - 52.0
SANDHURST
Runs for - 1320
Wickets lost - 36
Average - 36.7
.............................................
BOWLING:
GOLDEN SQUARE
Runs against - 932
Wickets taken - 85
Average - 11.0
SANDHURST
Runs against - 987
Wickets taken - 85
Average - 11.6
THE TEAMS:
CALIFORNIA GULLY
Jasmine Burzacott (c), Jade Davey, Gail Galvin, Zoe Tucker, Caitlin Smith, Roslyn Hynes, Hannah Kenny, Marlee Galvin, Eliesha Mckean, Jayda Webster.
STRATHFIELDSAYE JETS
Sharon Kemp (c), Stephanie Mayes, Charlotte Dashwood, Britt Tangey, Sarah Rogers, Letitia Spicer, Emily Brown, Sharon Kittson, Kylie Morrison.
At Club Court (lower), 10am Sunday.
