BDCA WOMEN'S GRAND FINAL: Square, Dragons to battle for premiership on Sunday

By Luke West
Updated March 24 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 11:56am
Golden Square skipper Megan Baird and Sandhurst co-captain Maree Pearce with the BDCA women's first XI premiership cup. Square and the Dragons will clash at Club Court on Sunday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

WITH just one loss between them Golden Square and Sandhurst have been the two clear standout sides of the Bendigo District Cricket Association women's first XI this season.

