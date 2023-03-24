Strathfieldsaye Primary School celebrated its 150th birthday on Thursday with many former staff and pupils joining in the party.
At age 95, Hilda Bowles (nee Somerville) was the oldest former student in attendance.
The school has played an important part in Mrs Bowles' family's history with the Somervilles making up the bulk of the roll call when she attended in the 1930s.
Even when her daughter Glenys Barker attended some decades later, most of the students were related.
Fast forward to 2023 and there are now more than 550 students, and 60 teaching and support staff at the school.
On Thursday, former pupils from the 1998 school year helped dig up a time capsule they buried 25 years ago.
It gave school principal Cindi Bruechert the chance to show the younger students - and a large audience of parents - a cassette tape, old school photos and the 1998 children's predictions for the future.
Soon, the 2023 cohort will bury their own time capsule for the 175th celebrations which will take place in 2048.
Strathfieldsaye Primary School dates back to 1873 when it opened in the Strathfieldsaye Shire Hall before moving to its site in Uxbridge Street.
Mrs Bruechert said the school pupils and community were thrilled to be reaching their huge milestone this year.
"It's a very significant occasion and there are many generations of families who have come through this school so to acknowledge their contribution is really special," Mrs Bruechert said.
"The milestone is also an opportunity to celebrate the teachers that have played a huge part in the education of our students today and in the past."
The current crop of pupils have been learning about their school's long history in the classroom and will spend the rest of this year focusing on the fabulous 150-year milestone.
