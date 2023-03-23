Port Melbourne duo triumph in final of pairs at Bendigo Country Week carnival

THE Port Melbourne combination of Brett Dodd and Paul Marron have reigned supreme in the pairs event of Bendigo Country Week Bowls.
Dodd and Marron teamed up to win Wednesday night's final against the South Bendigo duo of Daryl Rowley and Gary Ryan.
Dodd and Marron won 3-2 over five ends in an entertaining tussle.
Dodd and Marron had earlier defeated the team of Matt Bacon and Les Spencer from the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort in a semi-final.
Rowley and Ryan earned their berth in the final after defeating the team of Luke Gervasi and Andrew Soplakow from Mirboo North.
A field of about 300 teams contested the pairs event.
The Bendigo Country Week Bowls carnival, which started on Monday, wraps up tonight with the final of the fours.
There are about 140 teams competing in the fours event.
This year is the 53rd edition of the Bendigo Country Week Bowls carnival, which has attracted more than 600 lawn bowlers with $9000 in prizemoney up for grabs.
Nine clubs across Bendigo have been used as host venues for the carnival.
Meanwhile, the 2023 Victorian Open begins on Friday in its new host venue of Latrobe City.
The Victorian Open has previously been hosted in recent years by Shepparton during November.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.