Port Melbourne duo triumph in final of pairs at Bendigo Country Week carnival

Luke West
Luke West
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 2:51pm
Bendigo Country Week Bowls pairs winners Brett Dodd and Paul Marron of Port Melbourne. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

THE Port Melbourne combination of Brett Dodd and Paul Marron have reigned supreme in the pairs event of Bendigo Country Week Bowls.

