Redbacks, Goers to face off in BDCA under-18 grand final Friday night

BENDIGO United has a shot at winning back-to-back Bendigo District Cricket Association under-18 premierships on Friday night.
The Redbacks, who finished on top of the ladder, will take on Bendigo at Canterbury Park in the grand final from 5.30pm.
The two sides know each other well having met four times in the home and away season with the ledger 3-1 in favour of the Redbacks, although, the Goers did win their most recent encounter.
Bendigo United is captained by opening batsman Wil Pinniger, while the Goers are skippered by Aidan Goddard.
Bendigo United beat Strathfieldsaye in last week's semi-final, while the Goers upstaged Strathdale.
Season meetings:
Round 1 - Bendigo United 1-92 def Bendigo 90.
Round 6 - Bendigo United 4-151 def Bendigo 5-130.
Round 11 - Bendigo United 3-128 def Bendigo 8-127.
Round 16 - Bendigo 9-114 def Bendigo United 8-112.
2012-13 - Golden Square
2013-14 - White Hills
2014-15 - Bendigo
2015-16 - Strathdale
2016-17 - Strathdale
2017-18 - Strathdale
2018-19 - Strathdale
2019-20 - Strathdale
2020-21 - Strathdale
2021-22 - Bendigo United
