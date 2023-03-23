Catherine McAuley College has been "pushing hard" to promote National Ride2School Day at its Coolock campus in the lead-up to Friday's event.
Last year 150 of the school's 900 Junourton-based students took part and the school is hoping for a 20 per cent or better participation rate this year as well.
As an incentive participants will be offered fruit, stickers, free water bottles and raffle tickets on arrival and will also earn points towards an ongoing inter-house competition.
Physical education and health learning co-ordinator Gerard Waterman said the school was well located for riders.
"We're situated right at the end of the bike path from Strathdale and students can wind their way through the bush."
Another bike path connects to Strathfieldsaye.
In recent days the school had contacted families with information about cycling routes and the aim of the event - which is the culmination of a year-round program to help children get their recommended 60 minutes of exercise a day on wheels.
While 80 per cent of all school kids in Australia in the 1970s rode or walked to school, nowadays more than two-thirds go by car, according to the program's organisers.
"Bicycle Network's Ride2School program works to turn this around and help children live healthy, active lives," they say.
As well as the health benefits, the Ride2School program promotes the environmental reasons for riding.
On National Ride2School Day last year, students around Australia saved 28 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of planting 195 trees, according to Bicycle Australia.
If that was repeated every day of the school year, the saving would be 5600 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of 39,000 trees planted, the organisation said.
Mr Waterman said environmental responsibility was part of the Catherine McAuley College philosophy and along with the benefits to students of being active, was a key motivation for the school to take part.
"Hopefully we're highlighting to kids that they can get to school without a car or a bus," he said.
"And we hope to show them if they can do it once, they can do it in the future."
More than 350,000 students from 911 schools across the country are expected to ride, walk, scoot or skate to school on National Ride2School Day today.
Bicycle Network CEO Alison McCormack said riding to school could help students perform better in the classroom through improved concentration.
"Students who are physically active are happier and healthier," she said. "They also become more self-sufficient and build resilience."
