UPDATED, 4pm: The number of homes and businesses in central and western Victoria without power rose to 14,000 according to a representative from Powercor.
Almost 9000 customers were off supply in the Mooroopna and Shepparton area due to a "significant storm cell" that swept through at about 2pm.
There were 120 separate faults being responded to by crews, and more than 50,000 customers have had power restored since this morning.
EARLIER: Thousands of homes and businesses across central and western Victoria have been left without power following this morning's storms.
A Powercor representative said crews were working to restore power to more than 12,000 homes and businesses.
"Since 7am, more than 12,500 ground lightning strikes have been recorded in our network, causing damage to poles, powerlines and other electrical infrastructure," the representative said.
"The hardest hit areas are in Geelong, Bendigo and Ballarat regions and the western suburbs."
"Extra crews are on the ground responding to more than 105 separate faults. In some cases, poles will need to be replaced and powerlines and other equipment repaired."
Powercor's outage map showed power had been lost at Axedale, Barnadown, Heathcote and Maldon.
Power has been restored to 40,000 customers, according to the representative, and was expected to be restored to "most customers" today.
"Lightning has also brought down powerlines," the representative said.
"If you see a fallen powerline, stay at least 10 metres from it and report it immediately to us on 13 24 12.
"With more storms on the way, we are encouraging all customers to be prepared and know what they would do if the power goes out."
Take steps to prepare if the power goes out. This could include:
