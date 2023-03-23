EVCA: Crows' premiership triumph still sinking in: skipper | PHOTOS

MATCH REPORT: Spring Gully soars to grand victory in Emu Valley
SPRING Gully Cricket Club will have another chance to celebrate its Emu Valley Cricket Association premiership at its presentation evening Friday night.
The Crows defeated arch-rival United by three wickets in last weekend's grand final at Club Court.
After the Tigers made 204 on Saturday the Crows answered with 7-205 on Sunday, winning with 25 balls to spare to capture their first flag since 2018.
It's the ninth division one premiership in the club's history, with the Crows having now won flags in 1956, 1975, 1994, 1995, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2023.
The Crows were led to the flag by first-year skipper Shaun O'Shea.
"To be honest, it's probably still sinking in," O'Shea said on Thursday.
"We've got our presentation night on Friday and I think that's when it will sink in when we get everyone involved at the club all together.
"Our division three (section two) boys had a win as well, so it will be great to celebrate all together. "
The Shane Hartney Medal for man of the match in the division one grand final was awarded to Spring Gully's Alex Sutton.
Sutton combined 4-30 off 17 overs with the ball on Saturday with 36 off 50 balls with the bat on Sunday.
"It was great for us that Sutto was able to continue what he has been doing all year and that's perform with bat and ball," said O'Shea, who himself took 2-34 opening the bowling.
"He was really calm under pressure with both bat and ball and just knows how to get the job done."
Also highly influential in the Crows' win was star batsman Rhys Webb.
Webb came in with the Crows at a dicey 3-34, but delivered the match-winning knock with a gritty 73 off 181 balls in a 192-minute stay at the crease.
"I don't think there has ever been a time in Rhys' career when he has faced 180 balls and only made 70-odd runs," O'Shea said.
"It was a really calm and calculating innings from Rhys. We know he can hit the ball hard and score runs quickly, but he knew what was needed in the situation and he ticked the runs off."
Jesse Marciano (52) also made a half-century for the Crows, with he and Webb adding 97 for the fourth wicket in a game in which Spring Gully inflicted the third-straight grand final loss for United.
116 - Alex Sutton (SG)
93 - Rhys Webb (SG)
80 - Tom Hobson (Utd)
60 - Nick Skeen (SG)
54 - Harry Whittle (Utd)
52 - Jesse Marciano (SG)
50 - Shaun O'Shea (SG)
SPRING GULLY v UNITED
At Axis Employment Club Court Oval
United 1st Innings
A MAYO c Webb b Skeen 24
J MULLANE c Daley b Sutton 14
M BLACKMAN c Webb b Sutton 29
A CODE c Daley b Sutton 35
H WHITTLE c Hopcott b Rinaldi 34
T CALVERT lbw b O'Shea 28
M WHITTLE c Daley b Sutton 17
P HARTNEY c Brook b O'Shea 0
D NIEMANN not out 13
J SMITH c O'Shea b Skeen 7
J HARTNEY lbw b Skeen 0
Sundries 3
Total 204
Fall: 35, 70, 79, 138, 146, 180, 184, 187, 204, 204.
Bowling: S O'Shea 10-0-34-2, N Skeen 9.3-3-18-3, J Fox 11-1-64-0, A Sutton 17-5-30-4, B Rinaldi 11-0-44-1, R Webb 9-4-12-0.
Batting Time: Overs: 67.3.
Spring Gully 1st Innings
W HOPCOTT lbw b Smith 4
S MAKEPEACE b Hobson 25
J MARCIANO c Calvert b H Whittle 52
L BROOK c Calvert b Hobson 1
R WEBB not out 73
A SUTTON c Niemann b M Whittle 36
B DALEY c Code b Hobson 3
J DONEGAN b Hobson 0
J FOX not out 5
Sundries 6
Seven wickets for 205
Fall: 24, 32, 34, 131, 191, 196, 196.
Bowling: J Hartney 3.3-2-14-0, J Smith 16.4-3-63-1, T Hobson 16.5-9-19-4, M Whittle 17.5-2-60-1, H Whittle 16-3-48-1.
Batting Time: Overs: 70.5.
Spring Gully won on first innings.
Umpires: Tony O'Connell, Rod Southon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.