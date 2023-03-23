Gun Geary brothers to line up for Hawks on busy weekend of practice matches across region

BOOM recruits Jarryn and Kallen Geary will both line up for Eaglehawk in Saturday's home practice match against Kerang at Canterbury Park.
After playing Shepparton United three weeks ago the Hawks will have the second of their three pre-season hit-outs against the reigning Central Murray league premiers from 2pm.
The Hawks have landed two of the biggest off-season signings in the Bendigo league with the additions of the Geary brothers, who are returning to their original club.
Kallen is headed back to Eaglehawk after winning three premierships with Strathfieldsaye, while Jarryn has joined the Hawks as an assistant coach following his 207-game AFL career with St Kilda that came to an end last year.
"There's a real buzz around the club this week to have both the Geary boys out there on Saturday," Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said on Thursday.
"With the experience Jarryn brings, it's huge for the club and we're just really excited to see how he can help us out this year.
"I'd say Jarryn will play off half-back this week, but when the whips are cracking he will play where we need him to. He is in full training and looking forward to getting half-a-game under his belt on Saturday."
The practice match against Kerang will be followed by "A Night With The Captains" function at Canterbury Park featuring Geary and his great mate Joel Selwood.
Between the pair they captained 311 AFL games - Joel a record 245 with Geelong, culminating in the premiership last season, and Jarryn 66 with St Kilda.
Eaglehawk will be among nine Bendigo league clubs playing practice matches on Saturday ahead of the season-start on April 15.
Elsewhere, Kyneton's home game against Deer Park at the Kyneton Showgrounds is also doubling as the club's season launch.
As well as the reserves (11.30am) and senior (1pm) practice matches against Deer Park, the day will also include netball games against Daylesford starting at 9.30am, a come and try FIDA skills session from noon and junior skills session from 1.30pm, as well as entertainment from 3pm by Jess Mangan and Usual Suspects.
The Tigers also next week have Carlton AFLW player Darcy Vescio who will take a women's football training session at the Kyneton Showgrounds.
Vescio, a dual AFLW All-Australian and Carlton best and fairest in 2021, will take the training session from 6pm next Wednesday.
Participants are asked to bring runners, comfortable clothes and a water bottle for the session.
For more information on the session contact women's football operations Natalie Korinfsky on 0439 642 192.
The Tigers' senior women's team is this year playing in the Riddell District women's league after departing the Central Victorian Football League Women's competition.
Meanwhile, this weekend's practice match schedule includes the Pyramid Hill community practice match series on Saturday with eight clubs involved at Mitchell Park.
The first of four games will be played from noon.
Noon - Nyah Nyah West United v Wandella.
1.30pm - Ultima v Newbridge.
3pm - Leitchville-Gunbower v Tooleybuc-Manangatang.
4.30pm - Pyramid Hill v Boort.
Entry is gold coin donation, with proceeds going to the Pyramid Hill Fire Brigade.
Eaglehawk - v Kerang, Saturday at Eaglehawk.
Gisborne - v Rupertswood, Saturday at Rupertswood.
Golden Square - v Greenvale, Saturday at Golden Square.
Kangaroo Flat - v White Hills, Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Kyneton - v Deer Park, Saturday at Kyneton.
Maryborough - v Hepburn, Saturday at Jubilee Oval.
Sandhurst - v Sebastopol, Saturday at Sebastopol.
South Bendigo - v Redan, Saturday at Ballarat.
Strathfieldsaye - v Shepparton United, Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Elmore - v Undera, Saturday at Elmore.
Heathcote - v Avenel, Saturday at Heathcote.
Huntly - v Harcourt, Saturday at Huntly.
Leitchville-Gunbower - v Tooleybuc-Manangatang - Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
Mount Pleasant - v Stanhope, Saturday at Stanhope.
North Bendigo - v Bridgewater, Friday night at North Bendigo.
White Hills - v Kangaroo Flat, Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine - v Newstead, Saturday at Newstead.
Bridgewater - v North Bendigo, Friday night at North Bendigo.
Calivil United - v Wedderburn, Saturday at Calivil.
Inglewood - v Dunolly, Saturday at Inglewood.
Maiden Gully YCW - v Shepparton East, Saturday at Shepparton East.
Marong - v Charlton, Saturday at Marong.
Mitiamo - v Lancaster, Saturday at Lancaster.
Newbridge - v Ultima, Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
Pyramid Hill - v Boort, Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
