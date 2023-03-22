Bendigo Advertiser
Alice Springs athlete breaks Masters record in Bendigo

By Nathan Dole
Updated March 22 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 6:57pm
John Bermingham is pictured at the end of his record-breaking run at Flora Hill on Tuesday night. Picture by Greg Hilson

ALICE Springs athlete John Bermingham broke an Australian Masters record for the 70-74 age class in Tuesday night's heat of the Parker Electrical-backed series for athletes in Bendigo.

