Alice Springs athlete breaks Masters record in Bendigo

ALICE Springs athlete John Bermingham broke an Australian Masters record for the 70-74 age class in Tuesday night's heat of the Parker Electrical-backed series for athletes in Bendigo.
At 71-years-young, Bermingham ran the 3000m in a superb time of 10:40.56 at the Retreat Road complex.
A World Masters record for the runner from the Red Centre is to be ratified.
Bermingham's feat capped a closely-fought contest across seven-and-a-half laps.
University clubmates Brian Watson and Mike Bieleny had a great duel for honours which went Watson's way in times of 10:38.45 and 10:39.01.
Next across the line and third overall was Bermingham.
Fastest female in a field of 20 and seventh overall was April Wainwright from Bendigo Little Athletics in a time of 11:59.
Age spectrum in this age ranged from 11 to 74 and included many in the 50-60 bracket.
The night's racing included the 1000m in which the in-form Mila Childs from Bendigo Little Athletics ran 2 1/2 laps in 3:30.
Next best were Lauren Davenport, 3:44.65; Milanke Haasbroek, 3:45.48; and Louis Lapthorne, 3:50.26.
Results from the latest heats in the Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes at Flora Hill:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; Eh Eaglehawk; SB South Bendigo; Uni. Bendigo University; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; AS Alice Springs, NT; Inv. Invitation.
Mixed 3000m:
Brian Watson, 51, Uni. 10:38.45; Mike Bieleny, 60,Uni. 10:39.01; John Bermingham, 71, AS 10:40.56; David Cripps, 51, Uni. 11:19.18; Jed Willis, 12, Inv. 11:35.09; Greg Hilson, 53, SB 11:52.04; April Wainwright, 11, BLA 11:59.97; Callen Bayliss, 12, Uni. 12:31.17; Lisa Wilkinson, 54,Uni. 13:13.13; Leon Gilbert, 71, BH 13:14.99; Keelan McInerney, 12, BH 13:48.02; Charles Chambers, 69, Uni. 14:33.87; Leah Cripps, 48, Uni. 14:45.07; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 14:51.98; Ross Douglas, 56, Uni. 14:54.72; Hunter Gill, 74, BH 15:07.56; Rebecca Soulsby, 49, BH 15:52.97; Stacey Macdonald, 41, BH 17:06.40; Melissa Douglas, 48, Uni. 18:32.43; Trevor Kelly, 63, Eh dnf.
Mixed 1000m:
Mila Childs, 11, BLA 3:30.35; Lauren Davenport, 10, BH 3:44.65; Milanke Haasbroek, 9, BLA 3:45.48; Louis Lapthorne, 8, BLA 3:50.26; Jaymison Colvin, 10, BLA 3:57.45; Florence Lapthorne, 9, BLA 3:59.39; Jack Norris, 12, Inv. 4:01.61; Macklin Travers, 10, Inv. 4:19.98; Tully Cripps, 13, Uni. 5:21.33.
