CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating the first few days of autumn with activities and events for the whole family to enjoy.
FEATURED EVENTS AND FESTIVALS
BENDIGO LATIN FESTIVAL
Immerse yourself in all things that make Spanish culture shine with Bendigo's Latin Festival.
This event will feature dancing workshops, food, a DJ, live music, pinatas and so much more.
This event has free entry and is both family and pet friendly.
Where: Garden for the Future, Bosquet Street and Ragland Street, White Hills.
When: Saturday, March 25, 11am to 8pm.
BENDIGO SUSTAINABILITY FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Sustainability Festival is on again, providing information, workshops, demonstrations, and featuring special guests - all to make your future more sustainable.
This year's festival features a theme of household waste and local food security and will feature 50 stalls, with foods and live music.
Special guests include Gardening Australia's Sophie Thomson, Founder of 1 Million Women, Natalie Issacs, Birdlife Australia's Sean Dooley and many more.
For a full program, click here.
Where: Garden for the Future, Hamelin Street, White Hills.
When: Sunday, March 26, 10am to 3.30pm.
BENDIGO PRIDE FESTIVAL
Bendigo's Pride Festival is back with events for all ages, exhibitions, performances, films, poetry, drag queens, markets, books and much more.
There will be the Queer Country Art Exhibition that celebrates queer artists in central Victoria, the Bendigo Queer Film Festival - a short film competition that showcases the world's best queer shorts; and Roller Disco with Dragon City Roller Derby where you can try out your derby skills.
See full program, dates and for tickets here.
Where: Various Locations in Bendigo.
When: Until to Saturday, April 2.
CASTLEMAINE FRINGE FESTIVAL
Celebrate all things arts in and around Castlemaine and Maldon.
The Castlemaine Fringe Festival features music, dance, theatre performances, a Roller disco, exhibitions and much more.
Where: Various locations within Castlemaine and surrounds.
When: Until to Sunday, April 2.
CASTLEMAINE STATE FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine State Festival has announced its impressive 2023 season line-up with a diverse selection of the best local and international talent and events.
This event will bring focus to Castlemaine, spotlighting the region while bringing visitors from across Australia and overseas.
This year's line-up includes performances from Frente, Vika and Linda Bull, The Southern River Band, Jaguar Jonze, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Kian, Ella Hooper, Jem Cassar-Daley, The Gesualdo Six, Electric Fields and Dallas Woods, Alter Boy, Lizzy Welsh and Bendigo Symphony Orchestra, Eliza Hull and Liz Martin, Snog, The Dolly Parton Experience with Vanessa & The Jealous Guys, Mama Kin Spender, Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, Tenzin Choegyal and Katherine Philp, Rose Riebl and many others.
There will also be theatre and performance highlights including Gravity and Other Myths - A Simple Space, Qwerin, Maloya Moshpit, The Planting: Alex Kelly, Lawrence Harvey and David Pledger, Night Walks with Teenagers, Dirty Laundry, Brat Kids Carnival, End of Winter, I Am Woman, 27 Club: The Music that Never Died, Pillow Fight - The Anchor, Parallax, and much more.
Visual arts will be represented in 2023 at the festival with exhibitions including For the Love of Song: David Frazer with Kelly, Walker, Cave, Lowe and Waits, David Rosetzky: Air to Atmosphere, Damon Kowarsky exhibition and workshops and many more.
For a full program guide and tickets, click here.
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday, March 24 to Sunday, April 9.
SHOWGROUNDS MARKET
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria.
This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce.
For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
TWILIGHT MARKET
Bendigo Baptist Church are holding a Twilight market.
There will be activities for children, food and street stalls (cakes, biscuits etc.), Coffee Van, household items, plants, worm juice fertilizer, bric-a-brac and other stalls of interest as well.
It is not too late to grab a stall, food sellers and buskers can contact Ian Stephens on 0499 883 979.
Where: Bendigo Baptist Church car park, 757 McIvor Highway.
When: Friday, March 31, 5pm to 8pm.
DUNOLLY COUNTRY MARKET
Take a walk down Broadway in Dunolly and browse the town's country market.
There will be something for everyone with plants, craft items, house items, bric-a-brac, tools, and much more.
Where: Broadway, Dunolly.
When: Sunday, March 26, 9am to 1pm.
SATURDAY DANCE
Enjoy an evening dance with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This fun, weekly event welcomes all to get involved in dancing.
This event will feature CD music, a supper of biscuits, tea and coffee.
Admission $7, all welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm to 11pm.
A DAY FOR LISTENING
A special day is being held in the Anglican Cathedral Hall with very informal 'armchair chats'.
Short presentations will include updates on the Rochester Flood Recovery, Youth Challenges, Mental Health, and Family Violence.
It will be an opportunity to pause and consider how we can help bring hope into the life of others by what we do and how we do it.
The day will conclude in the cathedral with a service of celebration at 1.30pm.
This free event is being sponsored by the Diocesan Mothers Union and the Curnow Centre for Rural Ministry Training.
Enquiries: bjrains@bigpond.com or phone 5448 3912.
Where: Anglican Cathedral Hall, Myers Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 25, 11am to 12.30pm.
WRITING A MEMOIR WITH KAREN TURNER
Bendigo Writer's Council Explore March with memoir writing with Karen Turner.
Karen is a well-recognised published author, who will help and inspire you to write your own story.
Ever thought of writing your life story? Maybe you've overcome obstacles that might help someone, or you've lived through an unbelievable experience.
Perhaps you simply want to record your life story for the grandkids and generations that come after.
If you have an interesting or inspiring story to tell about your own life, but have no idea where to begin, this talk is for you.
Karen will talk about getting started on writing your memoir, tips and hints about what to cover and how to cover it, as well as advice on a memoir's structure, research, protecting other people's privacy, and more.
Karen began writing short stories and, in 2009, published her first collection All That and Everything.
Many of the short stories won awards, including the Society of Women Writers Victoria, Biennial Literary Award and the Free XpresSion Literary Award.
Her first novel Torn was published in 2013, followed by its sequel Inviolate in 2014. Stormbird was released in 2019. Karen is currently working on her next book, Fever, set in the Victorian goldfields of Australia.
Her website can be found here.
Bring pens and paper and be inspired. Cost $10. COVID-19 conditions may apply.
Where: Bendigo Library, Activity Room 1, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, March 29, 7pm to 9pm.
HYMNS ALIVE
Our Place Minstrels choir will be performing at Hymns Alive.
The choir was formed after the disastrous bush fires in 2009 to help bring the community together.
Programme will include songs from yesteryears, favourite hymns and community singing.
Delicious afternoon tea.
Free bus pick up may be available from your home - Allan 0408 510 882.
All welcome.
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, March 30, from 1.30pm.
VEHICLE DISPLAY
Raise money for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre at this display of historic vehicles.
This event, running alongside the Sunday Market, will showcase a variety of trucks, bikes, tractors, machinery and collectables.
Donations to be made on site.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 26, 8am to 2pm
AUSTRALIANA: DESIGNING A NATION
Australiana: Designing a Nation is an exhibition that tells the story of Australia, displaying the country through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion.
The exhibition is free and is made up of works from more than 200 artists and designers of iconic masterpieces.
The show is a collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, June 25, 10am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Costume Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
SAYINGS AND QUOTATIONS
St Arnaud artist, Gabriele Rohlje, is set to unveil her latest works at the upcoming exhibition titled 'Sayings and Quotations'.
Gabriele has been a prominent figure in the St Arnaud contemporary art scene for several years, and is known for her unique style that blends figurative and abstract elements in a display of colour and form.
Her artworks have been featured in numerous exhibitions and galleries.
The upcoming exhibition, 'Sayings and Quotations', promises to be a testament to Gabriele's creativity and expressiveness.
The collection features a visually striking array of posters that showcase a range of sayings and quotations that Gabriele has heard over the years.
Some of these references attached to her works are easy to read and understand, while others will require a closer look to fully appreciate the intricate details.
Free entry.
Where: St Arnaud Raillery Hub Gallery on Queen Street, St Arnaud.
When: Until Monday, April 24.
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
60th ANNIVERSARY LUNCHEON
Bendigo Girls' Secondary School 1963 Intake are invited to a 60th Anniversary luncheon.
Please RSVP to Denise (Clay) on 0429 859 754 or Nola (Hodgkiss) on 0438 025 381 with your school enrolment name by Friday, March 31.
Where: Foundary Hotel, Old High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 15, 11.30am to 4pm.
ENLIGHTEN EASTER
Enlighten Easter is a light experience that will transform the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion into a lightscape.
This event will feature lights shimmering on the Great Stupa, light displays throughout the garden, roaming performers and lots of delicious foods.
This event is an opportunity to see the Great Stupa in the evening and to shed light on all beings.
Enlighten will be celebrated on various significant cultural dates throughout the year.
Tickets: $15 adult (16+), $6 child (3-16), $39 family (2 adults + 2 children), $0 (children under 3).
For further information and tickets, click here.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Thursday, April 6, 5.45pm to 8pm.
BENDIGO WRITERS FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Writers Festival is a four day event featuring writers, authors, talks, workshops and so much more.
There will be events for both children and adults.
Events include Wordspot for Schools, bringing young people together to hear about the joys of writing; First Nations First, a discussion featuring award winning writers Evelyn Araluen and Claire G Goleman, cultural researcher Jilda Andrews, and lawyer and artist Neane Carter; Art and Influence, finding the meaning in what is an artist with Imants Tiller and art historian Ian McLean; Heywire Workshops; memoir writing, and so much more.
For the full program and to book, click here.
Where: Various locations in the Bendigo region.
When: Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 6.
FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL
The Alliance Franaise French Film Festival 2023 is proud to be presenting its best of the best programme of contemporary French films.
The 34th instalment of the annual event celebrates French films outside of France.
The festival will be showing at numerous venues all over Australia with Bendigo lucky enough to be included.
Tickets on sale now, click here for all information.
Where: Star Cinema, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Friday to Sunday, April 21 to 23.
