BDCA GRAND FINALIST: QEO in March a familiar stage for Suns for clash against Roos

ANOTHER year, another grand final for Strathdale-Maristians as the Suns again find themselves on the Bendigo District Cricket Association's ultimate stage.
The powerhouse Suns will take on Kangaroo Flat at the QEO on Saturday and with it is the chance to add another chapter to their dynasty of dominance.
Saturday presents an opportunity for the Suns to capture a fourth-consecutive premiership, and if they do so they would become the first BDCA club since Golden Square (1996-99) to achieve the feat.
In what has been a season where they have constantly had players missing throughout due to unavailability, when it matters most the Suns will take to the field on Saturday with the same 11 players who defeated Strathfieldsaye in last year's grand final.
The side will be skippered by star all-rounder Cameron Taylor, who has won the Taylor-Walsh Medal as the best player in the grand final the past two seasons.
"I think the great thing about our team at the moment is we have so many players who have played so many different roles and can be so flexible," Taylor said this week.
"But the biggest factor is probably the enjoyment in that as a group we've all been through it together for a few years and the mateship and camaraderie that comes with playing together for such a long time.
"Even those guys who won their first premiership last season (Jack Pysing, James Barri and Matt Wilkinson), they have now played 30 or 40 games as part of the group."
While Adam Burns with two flags is the only BDCA first XI premiership player in the Kangaroo Flat side, there is a remarkable 45 flags among the Suns' players: Ben DeAraugo (8), Linton Jacobs (8), Cameron Taylor (7), Jack Neylon (5), Sam Johnston (5), Daniel Clohesy (3), Grant Waldron (3), James Vlaeminck (3), Jack Pysing (1), James Barri (1) and Matt Wilkinson (1).
The Suns have followed the same path into the grand final as they did last year when they finished on top of the ladder (by three games), lost the qualifying final (against Kangaroo Flat) and then won the preliminary final (against Strathfieldsaye) the following day.
"Kangaroo Flat showed us last week (in the qualifying final) that they are a really good side, which we knew they were," Taylor said.
"We'll go into this weekend worrying about us and focused on playing our best game of cricket for the year."
The Suns head into the grand final with what has been the BDCA's most dominant bowler in Sam Johnston.
Opening bowler Johnston has bagged 43 wickets for the season, including 24 in his past eight games.
Johnston was instrumental in setting up the Suns' preliminary final win over Strathfieldsaye last Sunday, taking the first four wickets on the way to 5-31.
Emerging quick Jack Pysing with 25 wickets has improved on his output of 21 wickets from last season and also now has a Melbourne Country Week campaign under his belt, while the Suns' bowling attack will have a strong spin component.
The quartet of leg-spinner Taylor, four-time Taylor-Walsh medallist Ben DeAraugo, James Vlaeminck and James Barri, who between them have 55 wickets, will be handfuls if the QEO deck has some spin in it.
But it's with the batting where the Suns are certainly the envy of opposition sides given their class and depth all the way through.
The Suns bat so deep that former skipper Linton Jacobs, who has a BDCA double-century to his name and opened in several games this season while Taylor was absent, was listed to come in at No.10 last weekend.
The Suns' top-four would be the equal of any in country Victoria - openers Daniel Clohesy, Taylor, coach Grant Waldron and Jack Neylon.
It's a foursome that in 61 combined innings this season has made 2128 runs at an average of 38.6 with 16 scores above 50.
James Barri at No.5 has enjoyed a breakout season with the bat with 404 runs, while James Vlaeminck at No.6 is coming off a solid two days at the crease last weekend when he averaged 91 across the Suns' two finals.
Such is the strength of the Suns' team this season they have six players who were part of the BDCA's Melbourne Country Week squad in February - Waldron, who captained the team, Clohesy, Matt Wilkinson, Barri, Vlaeminck and Pysing.
What's exciting for the Suns is that for all the success they've had during their golden run - they have won eight of the BDCA's past 12 flags - they still have Clohesy, Neylon, Barri, Vlaeminck, Pysing and Wilkinson all 25 or under.
Saturday's grand final at the QEO starts at noon.
Runs: 567 Average: 47.2
Innings: 14 Not out: 2
HS: 126 v Golden Square
100s: 1 50s: 4 Ducks: 1
Wickets: 20 Average: 27.4
BB: 4-51 v White Hills
Econ: 5.2 Strike: 31.5
Fielding: 16 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 1137
.............................................
Runs: 611 Average: 35.9
Innings: 17 Not out: 0
HS: 81 v White Hills
100s: 0 50s: 5 Ducks: 1
Wickets: 2 Average: 31.5
BB: 1-8 v Eaglehawk
Econ: 3.9 Strike: 48.0
Fielding: 10 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 761
.............................................
Runs: 537 Average: 44.7
Innings: 14 Not out: 2
HS: 87 v Kangaroo Flat
100s: 0 50s: 5 Ducks: 0
Fielding: 9 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 642
.............................................
Runs: 413 Average: 31.7
Innings: 16 Not out: 3
HS: 65* v Strathfieldsaye
100s: 0 50s: 2 Ducks: 1
Fielding: 7 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 483
.............................................
Runs: 404 Average: 33.6
Innings: 16 Not out: 4
HS: 97 v Huntly North
100s: 0 50s: 2 Ducks: 0
Wickets: 8 Average: 48.2
BB: 2-19 v Kangaroo Flat
Econ: 3.6 Strike: 79.5
Fielding: 5 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 614
.............................................
Runs: 342 Average: 31.0
Innings: 14 Not out: 3
HS: 53 v Kangaroo Flat
100s: 0 50s: 1 Ducks: 2
Wickets: 12 Average: 27.0
BB: 3-22 v Strathfieldsaye
Econ: 4.3 Strike: 37.0
Fielding: 10 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 692
.............................................
Runs: 217 Average: 36.1
Innings: 9 Not out: 3
HS: 56 v Strathfieldsaye
100s: 0 50s: 1 Ducks: 0
Fielding: 19 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 427
.............................................
Runs: 167 Average: 23.8
Innings: 12 Not out: 5
HS: 34* v Kangaroo Flat
100s: 0 50s: 0 Ducks: 0
Wickets: 15 Average: 24.7
BB: 4-21 v Eaglehawk
Econ: 4.1 Strike: 36.0
Fielding: 8 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 547
.............................................
Runs: 155 Average: 25.8
Innings: 11 Not out: 5
HS: 32* v Kangaroo Flat
100s: 0 50s: 0 Ducks: 0
Wickets: 43 Average: 14.0
BB: 7-27 v Golden Square
Econ: 4.0 Strike: 20.5
Fielding: 2 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 1040
.............................................
Runs: 22 Average: 22.0
Innings: 3 Not out: 3
HS: 13* v Eaglehawk
100s: 0 50s: 0 Ducks: 0
Wickets: 25 Average: 24.4
BB: 4-29 v Huntly North
Econ: 5.0 Strike: 29.8
Fielding: 3 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 552
.............................................
Runs: 117 Average: 11.7
Innings: 12 Not out: 2
HS: 41 v Sandhurst
100s: 0 50s: 0 Ducks: 1
Fielding: 4 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 162
.............................................
No 1st XI games played this season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.