BDCA GRAND FINALIST: Chance to end 18-year premiership drought on offer for Roos

KANGAROO FLAT will be striving to break an 18-year premiership drought when it takes on Strathdale-Maristians in Saturday's BDCA grand final at the QEO.
The Roos last won the flag in 2005 when they beat Eaglehawk.
Since then they've had two opportunities to end their drought, but have come up short losing grand finals to Bendigo United in 2007 and Strathdale-Maristians two years ago in 2021.
Saturday's team features seven players who were part of the losing grand final to the Suns two years ago - skipper Jake Klemm, Chris Barber, Adam Burns, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Daniel Barber and Kenny Beith.
"It definitely helps us having that grand final experience of a couple of years ago and losing it certainly makes you more hungry," captain Klemm said this week.
"We are obviously really determined to take the next step, but the good thing about this group is it's really calm and is playing good cricket, so we will go into Saturday full of confidence."
After spending the bulk of the season sitting third on the ladder and looking likely to have to start their finals campaign from the elimination final, the Roos last week became the first team through to the grand final.
As the Roos hit their straps and Strathfieldsaye stumbled late in the season Kangaroo Flat leapt over the Jets into second position in the final home and away round to grab the double chance.
That pitted the Roos in the qualifying final against Strathdale-Maristians last Saturday where their momentum continued with a six-wicket win at Bell Oval to take the direct route into the grand final.
It was the first win in five years for the Roos over the Suns and a timely injection of belief ahead of Saturday's grand final showdown.
"Last week all comes back to what we're capable of as a side... if everyone is on and clicking then we know we can roll through sides, especially with the ball," Klemm said.
"And we've got the batsmen in the top four or five who are capable of taking the game away from an opposition. We will keep backing in what we know, which has got us to where we are this weekend."
In his first season as skipper of the Roos Klemm has overcome a lean start to be his side's leading run-scorer with 561, which includes a pair of centuries against White Hills (113) in round seven and Huntly North (110) in round 17.
Klemm has batted at No.3 behind the opening pair of Daniel and Chris Barber, who have both stepped up their game from last season.
Former skipper Chris with 494 runs looms as an X-factor with his ability to get the Roos off to a flyer with his aggressive approach, while Daniel has produced a career-best season with 542 runs headlined by his 86 against the Suns in last week's qualifying final.
The Roos have had to make one enforced change to their side with the unavailability of import Daniel Pratt, who flew home to England this week after booking his return flight when the season had been originally fixtured to finish last weekend.
The Roos - who have won their past seven games - have opted to bring in batsman Ryan O'Keefe, who has spent the season playing in the third XI, into their grand final team.
O'Keefe will be part of a batting line-up that is so deep veteran Adam Burns, who is averaging 107 and has seven career first XI centuries, has spent the bulk of the season at either nine or 10.
Should the Roos win the toss it will be intriguing to see what they choose to do given their propensity to bowl first this season. Nine times in their 17 games they have won the toss and bowled, with their record in such games 8-1.
The Roos' highly-touted bowling attack has been led by the duo of coach Brent Hamblin and Burns - who played in both the Roos' back-to-back flags of 2004 and 2005 - who between them have taken 56 wickets, with their ability to wreak havoc with the new ball one of the side's trump cards. Of their combined 56 wickets, 43 have been top-five batsmen.
Medium-pacer Kenny Beith's 19 wickets include 11 in his past five games, while in a major positive for the Roos gun all-rounder Dylan Klemm, who has a nine-wicket bag at the QEO to his name, but whose bowling has been limited to just 53 overs this season because of a foot concern, has been back in the attack for the past three games.
Leg-spinner Chris Barber and off-spinner Jake Klemm also provide tweaking options for the Roos, whose team includes the sons of two players from the club's last flag in Luke Wight (son of Rod) and wicket-keeper Campbell Smith (son of Mick).
Runs: 561 Average: 37.4
Innings: 17 Not out: 2
HS: 113 v White Hills
100s: 2 50s: 3 Ducks: 2
Wickets: 15 Average: 26.8
BB: 3-11 v Golden Square
Econ: 3.4 Strike: 50.0
Fielding: 2 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 881
.............................................
Runs: 494 Average: 30.8
Innings: 17 Not out: 1
HS: 73 v Huntly North
100s: 0 50s: 4 Ducks: 2
Wickets: 19 Average: 23.7
BB: 2-3 v White Hills
Econ: 4.3 Strike: 33.1
Fielding: 10 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 974
.............................................
Runs: 542 Average: 33.8
Innings: 17 Not out: 1
HS: 86 v Strathdale
100s: 0 50s: 4 Ducks: 2
Fielding: 9 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 637
.............................................
Runs: 7 Average: 2.3
Innings: 5 Not out: 2
HS: 5 v Golden Square
100s: 0 50s: 0 Ducks: 1
Wickets: 19 Average: 19.8
BB: 4-39 v Eaglehawk
Econ: 3.8 Strike: 31.2
Fielding: 5 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 447
.............................................
Runs: 107 Average: 107.0
Innings: 5 Not out: 4
HS: 29* v Bendigo United
100s: 0 50s: 0 Ducks: 0
Wickets: 25 Average: 17.1
BB: 3-13 v Sandhurst
Econ: 3.7 Strike: 27.8
Fielding: 5 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 662
.............................................
Runs: 110 Average: 22.0
Innings: 8 Not out: 3
HS: 31* v Strathdale
100s: 0 50s: 0 Ducks: 2
Wickets: 31 Average: 15.8
BB: 5-18 v Strathfieldsaye
Econ: 3.9 Strike: 24.0
Fielding: 6 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 790
.............................................
Runs: 392 Average: 43.5
Innings: 14 Not out: 5
HS: 54 v Eaglehawk
100s: 0 50s: 1 Ducks: 0
Wickets: 12 Average: 14.6
BB: 4-24 v Golden Square
Econ: 3.3 Strike: 26.5
Fielding: 11 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 742
.............................................
No 1st XI games played this season.
.............................................
Runs: 271 Average: 24.6
Innings: 16 Not out: 5
HS: 39* v White Hills
100s: 0 50s: 0 Ducks: 1
Fielding: 14 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 411
.............................................
Runs: 78 Average: 11.1
Innings: 8 Not out: 1
HS: 21 v Sandhurst
100s: 0 50s: 0 Ducks: 1
Fielding: 22 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 308
.............................................
Runs: 5 Average: 5.0
Innings: 1 Not out: 0
HS: 5 v Golden Square
100s: 0 50s: 0 Ducks: 0
Wickets: 3 Average: 21.3
BB: 2-8 v Strathfieldsaye
Econ: 3.3 Strike: 38.0
Fielding: 1 dismissal
Addy MVP points: 75
.............................................
Runs: 11 Average: 11.0
Innings: 2 Not out: 2
HS: 6*
100s: 0 50s: 0 Ducks: 0
Fielding: 0 dismissals
Addy MVP points: 11
