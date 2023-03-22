Its Diamond Creek finds his groove in back-to-back wins

IT HAS taken a while, but Elmore trainer Jenny Johnson feels the penny has definitely started to drop with her four-year-old trotting gelding Its Diamond Creek.
The son of Creatine and Johnson's broodmare Singing Creek made it two wins in a row in the NR up to 55 trot on Charlton Cup day last Sunday.
The often luckless Its Diamond Creek won for the third time overall in 12 starts, but has been plagued with more than his fair share of bad luck and issues across the past two years, as stable spokesperson and Johnson's partner Graeme Johannesen explained.
"His first start, he got interfered with, which caused damage to a bone at the back of his fetlock, which ended with a lot of veterinary treatment and a long time out," said Johannesen, best known as the trainer of 1988 Inter Dominion Trotting Championship winner True Roman.
"When he came back, three starts in he galloped on his own accord and was found to be lame.
"He had bruising of his elbow joint. (The vets) reckoned because he was too immature, the joints had mashed together and caused bruising, so he had another spell.
"He probably needed it, as he is a big gangly fellow, and needed the time to mature.
"It's helped him a lot, so now, when his head matures a bit more, he'll be better still.
"He's always tried to get things done in a hurry, but the last two or three starts, he's started to handle racing. Everything is going in the right direction."
READ MORE:
Well poised in the one out, one back position in the back straight, Its Diamond Creek, driven by Daryl Douglas, showed plenty of closing speed to triumph by 3.9m over Menewa, who was returning to racing for the first time in more than four years.
The Ross Graham-trained Reigning Lillies was third a further half-metre behind.
Johannesen said signs things were on the up with Its Diamond Creek had emerged with his third at Echuca in late February, just before the first of his back-to-back wins at Shepparton.
"He was very good that night. He got caught in the death at Echuca, which is not a track you want to be caught in the death on," he said.
"A lot of the drivers that night said the inside was very good, but once you got off the fence, the track was heavy. The horses sitting one and two deep were at a disadvantage.
"So, I thought his run was good and showed he was on the way.
"Shepparton was a good run and a great drive by Lisa (Miles) and Charlton was a good run and a good drive of Dash's, which got us the money again."
While he expected the ratings system to soon catch up with Its Diamond Creek, Johannesen hoped the couple would continue to have plenty of fun with the emerging four-year-old.
"He's a pretty safe trotter for a still inexperienced horse as far as trotters go," he said.
"He has got a lot better as he has gone along, but was a little bit field-shy at the start.
"If he got caught backed-up inside, he panicked a bit, but he's getting over it.
"He's a nice horse and he's been good for Jen (Johnson), who has her job at the bank. This is her means of getting over the stress."
Hobby trainer Johnson has had some nice success with her trotters over the years, most notably with the chestnut gelding Needabacradi, who won 10 of 71 starts, and delivered her Group 1 success in the Vicbred Super Series as a two-year-old in 2016.
Its Diamond Creek is the sixth of seven foals out of Singing Creek, with four of the first six all producing wins.
The seventh, a two-year-old filly by Guaranteed, is unraced.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.