Hard Rock Shannon keeps on keeping on

HIS racing days are undoubtedly coming to an end, but just when the curtain call will finally come for Hard Rock Shannon is anyone's guess, including that of his trainer and owner Terry French.
"Time will tell, but he'll tell me when he's had enough," the 58-year-old from Heathcote said.
The much-loved and durable 10-year-old pacing gelding earned himself another reprieve with a tough all-the-way win on Charlton Cup day last Sunday, driven by Tayla French.
It was his 25th win in a career spanning 214 starts, which has included 41 placings for stakes earnings of $128,652.
French has certainly got the best out of Hard Rock Shannon, who has come under the care of 10 individual trainers across Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales, since debuting as a three-year-old at Parkes in 2015.
The son of Rock N Roll Heaven and the mare Chloe Shannon has won 15 of 114 starts since joining the Heathcote stable in May of 2020 and has been placed 22 times.
French declared Sunday's win at Charlton as arguably one of his best after he answered plenty of challenges in a keenly contested event over the mile.
"That's probably as good as he has ever gone for me," French said.
"He had to go for home early down the back when they came and started running, but he belted on really well.
"It's pretty hard to make ground at Charlton when you are too far back and when he got the front off the favourite (Harts Last), she was the only one going to beat him if she outsprinted him up the straight.
"They tried to soften him up a bit, but he kept going.
"As I say, he will tell me when he's had enough and he's not telling me that at the moment.
"I let him out in the paddock (on Monday morning) and he went wild, so he's pulled up well."
Time will tell, but he'll tell me when he's had enough.- Terry French
French does not disguise the fact Hard Rock Shannon was earmarked for retirement ahead of his Shepparton victory on February 15.
But a good win earned him the first of two reprieves so far.
It also capped one of French's finest days in harness racing, landing him his first training treble following earlier wins with Beach Wreck and Interpretation.
As part of the deal for Hard Rock Shannon, French sent Ollie And Brock to the gelding's former trainer Reece Moore at Mildura.
The now nine-year-old Ollie And Brock is continuing to race in South Australia, having won one race in 10 starts for Moore in 2020, before a switch in trainer to Shane Osborn, for whom he won twice.
He is currently trained in South Australia by Todd Weidenbach at Yatala Vale.
French's success with Hard Rock Shannon followed that three days earlier with Joeys Hangover, who is now trained by Alex Ashwood, but still owned by French.
"Tayla and Alex have Joey now, the track down here (at Heathcote) was getting too hard for him and he was jarring up and getting sore in the feet, so I sent him over there," he said.
"I still own him - I won't give that part to them.
"I think when Joey wins through the week, Rocky knows we have to win one too."
Having sat behind him as he staved off retirement again, Tayla French said there was a definite key to Hard Rock Shannon's late-career success.
"For the people who were watching him pre-race, he was actually really naughty and he has been like that since day one," she said.
"He hasn't really matured on that side of things.
"(But) as his age has gone on, he's got a lot more gate speed.
"He generally likes the short (distance), so when he gets a draw over the short we go forward and, if he's in front, he's been pretty hard to run down.
"I was pretty confident (on Sunday)."
Hard Rock Shannon will have his next start on cup night at Echuca this Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.