Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Dragon Mile ready for return after three-year hiatus as part of Easter Festival

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 22 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ricky Tuddenham, Sophie Hawken, Dean Brown, Stacey Grana and Jordyn Marsh will be among the Gym Cup entrants as part of the Dragon Mile on Sunday, April 9. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

AFTER a three-year hiatus the Bendigo Dragon Mile is gearing up to be run again as part of next month's Easter Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.