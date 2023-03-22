Dragon Mile ready for return after three-year hiatus as part of Easter Festival

AFTER a three-year hiatus the Bendigo Dragon Mile is gearing up to be run again as part of next month's Easter Festival.
The Dragon Mile will be run for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, April 9, with some added competition for its return with the introduction of the "Gym Cup".
Event organisers Bendigo Harriers are inviting gyms from Bendigo to enter teams in the Dragon Mile, with the winning team to be determined by the accumulative times of the first two female and male runners.
There was no Dragon Mile in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID forcing the cancellation of the Easter Festival, before what would have been last year's keenly-awaited return was washed out.
The Dragon Mile will begin at 10.30am and starts and finishes at the corner of Pall Mall and Mundy Street.
After running up Pall Mall competitors turn right at the fountain, run up View Street to Dudley House, turn around and run back to the start/finish line.
The last winners back in 2019 were Andy Buchanan - a three-time victor - in the men and Whitney Sharpe in the women's.
The Dragon Mile is split into six divisions - Grades five and six, Years seven and eight, Years nine and 10, Years 11 and 12, open and veterans.
The event will also include a Mini Mile for runners in Grade four and below.
The Mini Mile is raced along Pall Mall, to the fountain and back.
Prizes are up for grabs for each winning primary and secondary school team.
The winning team in both the primary and secondary sections will be the schools with the first three male and female runners across the line, with the winners to receive $100 vouchers for the purchase of sports equipment.
To enter for the Dragon Mile visit www.registernow.com.au/secure/Register.aspx?E=48662
To be eligible for the school or gym team events, runners need to have entered before the day and nominated either their school or gym.
* Starting times:
Mini Mile Girls Grade 4 & under - 10:30am
Mini Mile Boys Grade 4 & under - 10:45am
Primary School Grade 5 & 6 - 11:00am
Secondary School Year 7-8 - 11:15am
Secondary School Year 9-10 - 11:30am
Secondary School Year 11-12 - 11:45am
Open, 40+ and 50+ - 11:45am
