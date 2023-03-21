It was a full house at Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on Tuesday night for an event that brought together the arts town's fringe and documentary festivals in a celebration of both.
While the doco fest doesn't happen until June, this week's 'CDoc Reloaded' event saw a selection of local 2022 favourites screen alongside the premiere of a work about the first ever Castlemaine fringe festival.
Walking the Fish - the Birth of the Castlemaine Fringe - explores the "watershed moment in the cultural life of the community" in October 1992 when it was decided to create a festival "more connected to the locals" than its highbrow cousin.
The documentary brings to the screen the fish hats, censorship scandal, novel venues and young faces of the inaugural Fringe 30 years ago and celebrates a continuing loyalty to the town's alternative arts fest.
"We're still holding really true to our values of inclusivity, accessibility and fun," festival director Azzy Jay told the Advertiser.
"We want the festival to be financially accessible, as it will be, particularly this Saturday with Monster Mash for the kids - with costumes, dancing, workshops and live music - and then at 7pm a big street party called Reactivate, with over 100 performers, four stages and roving performers, and it's all free."
