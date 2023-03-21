Bendigo Advertiser
38-year-old Kerang scooter user charged with driving offences

By Jenny Denton
Updated March 21 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 5:54pm
Scooter DUI charges

A man was charged with several offences after being stopped on an e-scooter and allegedly found to be over the limit in Kerang recently.

