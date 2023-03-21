Scooter DUI charges

A man was charged with several offences after being stopped on an e-scooter and allegedly found to be over the limit in Kerang recently.
Police said the 38-year-old Kerang man had been disqualified from driving when he was intercepted.
After a breath test indicated he was in excess of the prescribed breath alcohol limit he was charged with several offences, including drive whilst disqualified and exceeding the breath alcohol limit.
Police said the incident was a reminder that most e-scooters were motor vehicles by definition and all road rules apply to their use, including drink driving and licensing rules.
The rider is due to appear at Kerang Magistrates Court at a later date.
