Beard, Shallard top Sandhurst Cricket Club awards

Kate Shallard and Taylor Beard underlined their status as modern-day greats for the Sandhurst Cricket Club, once again claiming best-and-fairest awards.
The Dragons held their vote count at the Bendigo District RSL Oval clubrooms on Sunday, just hours after the club secured a place in the women's first XI grand final.
Despite having that game still to play, Kate Shallard was announced as the women's best-and-fairest player, with an unassailable lead in the vote count after the weekend's semi-final victory over Bendigo.
Co-captain Maree Pearce will finish as runner up, while youngster Ella Flavell is in third place after her first season with the club.
It was the third time Shallard had claimed the award, which was named in her honour when she won the medal in the Dragons' women's debut season back in 2020-21.
Shallard was named in the All-Australian Country XI this season and, along with Pearce, will lead the Dragons into battle this Sunday as defending premiers when they take on Golden Square.
Leading into the grand final, Shallard has made 400 runs for the season at an average of 66.67 and taken 13 wickets.
In the men's first XI count it was a fourth Noel Turner Medal for all-rounder Beard, who enjoyed yet another stellar season with the bat and ball, finishing with more than 500 runs and 23 wickets.
The highlight of Beard's season with the bat was a century against Bendigo in round eight, while he had two four-icket hauls for the summer.
The runner-up was keeper-batter Ash Gray and skipperJoel Murphy finished third.
Alex Winfield won the Daryl Watts Medal in the second XI for a remarkable sixth time, while third XI captain Ollie Maher claimed the Gretton-Watson award for the third XI for the second year in a row.
Young all-rounder Pat Boylson was a popular winner of the fourth XI award - his first senior honour for the club.
The Dragons will hold their presentation night at the Bendigo District RSL on April 21.
Sandhurst best and fairest awards leaderboards:
First XI women (with the grand final still to play): Kate Shallard 84, Maree Pearce 63, Ella Flavell 46, Amanda O'Neill 27, Mel Lowther 27.
First XI men: Taylor Beard 102, Ash Gray 55,Joel Murphy 54, Liam Stubbings 47, Nick Gladman 37.
Second XI: Alex Winfield 78, Reece Yarwood 50, Ben Leed 45, WillBarnham 37, Ash Harvey 36.
Third XI: Ollie Maher 57, Andrew Brown 44, Fraser McKinstry 27, Jake Medhurst 27, Jacob Smith 27.
Fourth XI : Pat Boylson 45, Finn Millar 38, Travis Edwards 38, Dave Lowther 35, Jonno van der Hagen 33.
