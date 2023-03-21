Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Beard, Shallard top Sandhurst Cricket Club awards

Updated March 21 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Beard and Kate Shallard were rewarded for standout seasons with Sandhurst.

Kate Shallard and Taylor Beard underlined their status as modern-day greats for the Sandhurst Cricket Club, once again claiming best-and-fairest awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.