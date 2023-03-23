Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
On picturesque land measuring about six acres, this premium lifestyle property is just 15 kilometres from the heart of Bendigo.
Selling agents Tim and Rob said the buyer can enjoy views from almost every aspect, and potter in the established garden. Entertain on the verandah, and plan a future addition such as a pool or tennis court.
The home's sheltering verandah and solar passive design helps maintain internal temperature while reducing running costs. There is a six-megalitre dam on the property as well as an eight-megalitre water allocation and ample rainwater storage.
Double brick, the home has four bedrooms and each has a walk-in robe. Recent updates in the kitchen include Miele appliances - perfect alongside the immaculate timber cabinetry.
Families can really stretch out with four separate living zones including a rumpus and a versatile library with built-in shelving.
Landscaped house gardens have an irrigation system. Vegetable gardens are established and the chicken pen is secure. Attached to the house is a double garage with twin roller doors. onsite is additional shedding measuring about 9 x 6.5 metres, and a storage facility with about 26 square metres of floor space.
A standout property, presentation is flawless, extra features are abundant.
