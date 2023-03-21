Bendigo Advertiser
Records tumble in first round of AVSL play-offs

By Nathan Dole
March 21 2023 - 1:00pm
Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison

RECORD-BREAKING feats by Emma Berg and Jorja Morrison highlighted Saturday's start to Athletics Victoria's Shield League field and track play-offs for Athletics Bendigo Region.

