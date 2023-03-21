Records tumble in first round of AVSL play-offs

RECORD-BREAKING feats by Emma Berg and Jorja Morrison highlighted Saturday's start to Athletics Victoria's Shield League field and track play-offs for Athletics Bendigo Region.
The hot competition was matched by the scorching temperature and high winds at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
Athletes vied for personal best marks and times and also points for their club in the duel to premiership honours or to avoid relegation for the 2023-24 season.
In the third and final flight at long jump a leap of 5.70m by Eaglehawk's rising star Jorja Morrison set a Bendigo open record.
Shot put action began with dual national champion Emma Berg from South Bendigo breaking her Bendigo open record.
Berg's best of 15.39m with the 4kg shot continued an impressive build-up to Athletics Australia's national open and under-20 titles to be run from March 30 to April 2 in Brisbane.
Under the two-round playoff system, athletes can contest up to four events in a round from which three highest scoring events and a relay will be added to the team's score.
In premier division, Eaglehawk scored 45,688 points as metro powers Diamond Valley and Essendon led the way.
South Bendigo put in a superb effort to be third in division two as Bendigo Harriers was eighth, but well clear of Sandringham and Geelong Guild.
Highest scorers for Eaglehawk and in the top 100 of Most Valuable Athlete standings were Cameron Smith, 1451 points; Angus McKindlay, 1413; William Beaton, 1340; Jorja Morrison, 1339; Daniel Chisholm, 1314; Alyssa Beaton, 1284; Madelyn Beaton, 1252; Dave Chisholm, 1195; and Terry Hicks, 1182.
South Bendigo's charge was led by field star Kai Norton as he racked up 1486 points to be best in the Bendigo round.
A mark of 39.08m at javelin earned 500 points.
Next Saturday's meet in Bendigo begins with hammer throw at 1pm.
