This autumn, Bendigo is showcasing all things Australiana, in a tourism campaign celebrating the Bendigo Art Gallery's new Australiana: Designing a Nation exhibition.
The program, called Fair Dinkum Bendigo - A Taste of Culture, features a mix of events, experiences, tours, food creations and retail products for visitors and residents to enjoy.
City of Greater Bendigo tourism and major events marketing manager Glenn Harvey said following the City's award-winning Viva Bendigo campaign, the tourism team was aware visitors to the gallery were looking for new experiences.
"We see a lot of repeat visitation to the gallery," he said. "Each time they come back, we are trying to give them a new reason to stay, to spend more money and really enjoy being in our city and our region."
Some of the highlights from the program include food experiences such as Indulge Fine Belgian Chocolate's Australian-themed tasting plates with animal-shaped chocolate and lamington cupcakes, Hoo-Gah's six-course degustation's showcasing native foods featured as part of the Aboriginal six seasons, and Bridgeward Grove's catch and cook yabbie expedition.
First Nation's gallery Djaa Djuwima will host artist talks on Saturday, April 8 and Swoop at the Living Arts Space, featuring works from local artist Frank O, will be open during the campaign.
Bush dance and barbecue events will be held at Hargreaves Mall from March to June, Eaglehawk's Star Cinema will present three iconic Australian films including Babe, Australia, and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
Local retailers are getting on board with the campaign, showcasing locally made products and Australian brands.
Owner of Bob Boutique, Sonia Brit, said Australian-made products were the backbone of her business.
"We've done it for so long, so we have so many amazing artists that are doing different things all the time and it's such a contrast to the big exhibitions, which are fantastic, but this is local, purely local," she said.
Ms Brit said major exhibitions were good for local retailers as they brought more foot traffic and Australiana: Designing a Nation presented a good opportunity for people to support struggling local shops.
"With exhibitions at the gallery and so much going on, people are going to be walking past more and hopefully people will go to local shops and local things to actually support us and to see what we've got," she said.
"Bendigo's got so many big drawcards like Easter and the art gallery and we are just really lucky; we'll try and promote ourselves on those big things that are happening."
The tourism campaign runs until Sunday, June 25. View the program at bendigotourism.com.
