A native Australian fish declared officially extinct in Victoria in 1988 has made a return to Bendigo waterways.
The olive perchlet is a small floodplain specialist fish that was once widespread throughout the Murray-Darling Basin of South Australia, Victoria, western New South Wales and southern Queensland.
However, the olive perchlet wasn't strong enough to deal with its enemies - predation by introduced species, habitat degradation, cold-water pollution from reservoirs, and degraded wetlands.
It suffered serious decline over the years and is now only found in limited sites in the Darling River drainage and an isolated population in the central Lachlan catchment in NSW.
It was last recorded in Victoria in 1929, but a combined effort from organisations across three states is bringing the olive perchlet back to central and northern Victorian wetlands.
The Tri State Alliance Mid Murray Floodplain Recovery Reach Program, together with SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium, have released about 150 olive perchlet in dams with suitable habitat in Bendigo and Mildura.
The aquarium obtained broodstock from New South Wales DPI Fisheries and have been rearing them up as part of the same program that saw the southern purple spotted gudgeon, better known as the zombie fish, re-introduced into Victorian wetlands.
The alliance and SEA LIFE led the stocking of the aquarium-bred olive perchlet into surrogate wetlands on March 17, with help from SuniTAFE, the City of Greater Bendigo, and OzFish Unlimited.
Dr Peter Rose, a North Central CMA project manager and the Tri State Alliance's Mid Murray Floodplain Recovery Reach co-ordinator, said waterways for the olive perchlet's release in central Victoria were specifically targeted.
"The sites were carefully selected, having no exotic fish species, permanent water supply, and enhanced habitat (aquatic plants and woody habitat added) to give the species the best chance of thriving," Dr Rose said.
"We expect the fish to breed at these sites and be part of the long-term plan to re-stock the species into restored floodplain habitats throughout the Murray corridor where the species used to be prolific.
"After the initial success of the zombie fish program in Bendigo and Mildura, we're looking forward to seeing yet another important small native fish thriving in our region's wetlands and rivers."
Sam Fawke is the Curatorial Displays Supervisor at SEA LIFE Melbourne and leads the aquarium's olive perchlet and southern purple spotted gudgeon breeding programs.
"It's amazing to see the olive perchlet released into the surrogate wetlands," he said.
"After receiving the fish from NSW Fisheries, we were able to create an optimal environment to rear the fish while also educating our visitors about the importance of wetland conservation.
"We look forward to continuing to work with Tri State Alliance to bring more native fish species back from the brink of extinction."
The Tri State Alliance - funded by the Murray Darling Basin Authority and Victorian Department of Energy, Environment, and Climate Action - brings together seven natural resource bodies along the Murray from Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia, including the North Central and Mallee Catchment Management Authorities.
